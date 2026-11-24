Audio By Vocalize

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Governor Simon Kachapin during the KICOSCA games in West Pokot. [Courtesy]

Siaya Governor and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader James Orengo has dismissed claims of divisions within the opposition ranks.

He insisted that the opposition remains united in its quest to strengthen democracy and promote accountable leadership.

Speaking during the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games in West Pokot, Orengo said the opposition's focus should be on strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring Kenyans receive transparent and efficient services.

“They may want to say that there are factions and divisions, but there are no factions within the opposition,” Orengo said.

He said opposition is driven by the desire to promote democracy and improve governance in the country.

“All this is about strengthening democracy in our country, Kenya. Through democracy, our country will not only gain recognition, but we will also get services delivered in an open, transparent and accountable manner,” he said.

Orengo also used the occasion to remind Kenyans of LDP's political history, saying the party was not new and had played a significant role in shaping the country's multiparty politics.

“The LDP is not a new political party. It is a party that was founded by the late Raila Odinga after the National Development Party merged with Kanu,” he said.

He recalled how Raila declared support for former President Mwai Kibaki during an LDP public rally at Uhuru Park ahead of the 2002 General Election.

“It was during an LDP public rally at Uhuru Park that Raila declared 'Kibaki Tosha'. We subsequently came together under the Rainbow Coalition, which eventually took President Kibaki to State House,” Orengo said.

He maintained that LDP had a rich political history and would continue engaging Kenyans in West Pokot and other parts of the country.

“As the leader of this party, we will continue speaking to Kenyans here in West Pokot and in other parts of Kenya,” he said.

Orengo also appealed to Governor Simon Kachapin, who is eyeing the Senate seat, to take time before making his next political move.

“My friend the Governor, if you are thinking of finding your way to the Senate, you have an opportunity. But do not move too fast. Take some time and reflect,” he said.

The Siaya governor expressed willingness to cooperate with Kachapin on issues affecting the people.

“We will be very ready to work together on the many issues, both big and small,” he said.

Orengo's remarks added a political dimension to the national sporting event, which has brought together county governments, athletes and leaders from across the country for the KICOSCA Games in West Pokot.