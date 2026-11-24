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Bishop Magret Wanjiru during the official opening of the Kenya Moja party headquarters. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya Moja Movement Party leader Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to restore public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that the country faces a trust deficit that could undermine the credibility of the polls.

Speaking during the official opening of the party's headquarters, Wanjiru called on the electoral agency to demonstrate independence, impartiality and preparedness, insisting that Kenyans must have confidence that their votes will count and the outcome of the elections will reflect the will of the people.

“Right now, we have a trust deficit in this country. So IEBC must restore that trust to Kenya. Every vote must count, every candidate must have a fair opportunity, and the will of the people must be respected,” she said.

She urged the Commission to address concerns surrounding electoral preparedness, transparency and the integrity of the electoral process well ahead of the polls, rather than wait until the election period to resolve emerging challenges.

Her remarks come as political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 contest, with electoral credibility and the independence of institutions expected to feature prominently in the campaigns.

Wanjiru also linked the credibility of the national electoral process to the conduct of party primaries, pledging that Kenya Moja would uphold transparency and accountability in selecting its candidates.

She said aspirants must be able to observe the entire voting and tallying process, from the commencement of voting to the announcement of results, to eliminate suspicion and disputes over nominations.

“The process must be transparent. If the process is not transparent, then the results cannot be credible,” she said.

Wanjiru said every aspirant deserved an equal opportunity to present themselves to party members and the electorate, adding that the party would establish a dispute resolution committee as its structures expand.

She noted that the committee would handle nomination disputes and address issues relating to gender and representation, while the party's nomination processes would be guided by its constitution, approved rules and applicable electoral laws.

The party leader also positioned Kenya Moja within the United Alternative Government, saying it would work with other opposition forces to remove President William Ruto's administration through the ballot.

“We helped put the current administration in power, and we shall work to remove it through the democratic will of the people in the 2027 General Election,” she said.

Wanjiru announced that the party's official launch would take place on December 8, 2026, as it seeks to establish grassroots structures across all 47 counties, constituencies and wards.

She said the party was not merely preparing to participate in the next elections but was determined to compete, win and form the next government.