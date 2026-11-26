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The judge quashed the decision contained in Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 establishing the seven departments, but suspended the order for six months to avoid disrupting public administration and allow the Executive to undertake the process afresh. [File,Standard]

The High Court has declared the establishment of seven state departments by President William Ruto unconstitutional giving the government six months to regularise their creation or face their dissolution.

Justice Roselyne Aburili ruled that the government failed to demonstrate that the establishment of the departments complied with constitutional requirements on public participation, transparency, accountability and consultation with the Public Service Commission.

The judge quashed the decision contained in Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 establishing the seven departments, but suspended the order for six months to avoid disrupting public administration and allow the Executive to undertake the process afresh.

In her judgment, Justice Aburili found that although the President has constitutional authority to establish government offices, that power must be exercised within the law and is subject to oversight by the Public Service Commission.

"My finding is that the respondents demonstrated the existence of presidential authority under Article 132 to establish offices, but failed to demonstrate, by way of evidence, that the process leading to the establishment of the impugned state departments complied with Articles 10, 129 and 132 of the Constitution and Sections 27 and 30 of the Public Service Commission Act," she ruled.

The judge further held that the subsequent parliamentary vetting and approval of Principal Secretaries could not cure the constitutional shortcomings in the process of creating the departments.

"That deficiency goes to the legality of the foundational decision itself. It is not cured by the subsequent nomination, vetting or appointment of office holders for those specific state departments," Justice Aburili said.

The court identified the seven departments as the State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management, State Department for National Government Coordination, State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs, State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, State Department for Special Programmes and State Department for Children's Welfare Services.

On public participation, the judge found that the government had demonstrated that Parliament invited public memoranda and conducted hearings during the approval of the nominees for Principal Secretary positions.

However, she said the exercise concerned the suitability of individuals to occupy the offices and not whether the offices themselves were necessary.

"This distinction is important because public participation concerning the appointment of office holders is not equivalent to public participation concerning the creation of the offices themselves. One cannot substitute for the other,” Justice Aburili ruled.

The court noted that there was no evidence that Kenyans had been notified of the proposal to establish the departments, furnished with information on their justification and financial implications, or given an opportunity to influence the decision before it was made.

The judge observed that meaningful public participation required the government to disclose the rationale behind the additional departments, their intended functions, relationship with existing government structures and the financial implications.

"Meaningful participation presupposes access to information," she said.

Justice Aburili consequently issued a declaration that the President's decision to establish the seven departments contravened Articles 10, 129 and 132(2) of the Constitution and was undertaken without demonstrated compliance with Sections 27 and 30 of the Public Service Commission Act, 2017.

She also issued an order of certiorari quashing the decision contained in Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 and any consequential executive instrument, but suspended its implementation for six months from the date of judgment.

The judge said the suspension was intended to give the government an opportunity to undertake the establishment process afresh in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Service Commission Act.

"Should the Executive fail to regularise the process within the said period, the quashing order shall automatically take effect upon expiry of that period, without the necessity of further orders of this court," she ruled.

The petition was filed by Francis Njoroge Wanjiku against the State Law Office, the Public Service Commission and three other respondents, challenging the legality of the establishment of the seven state departments.