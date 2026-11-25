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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has ordered a fresh review of CCTV footage capturing a member of Parliament allegedly picking up a mobile phone during a confrontation in the House in June 2023, following renewed demands by nominated MP Sabina Chege to have her device returned.

Wetang’ula, who chairs the Powers and Privileges Committee, said he would recuse himself from the proceedings and appoint another MP to review the recordings and present findings to the House, in a move aimed at ensuring the matter is handled appropriately.

“As your Speaker, I will take the following action. Although I am the Chairperson of the Powers and Privileges Committee, I will recuse myself from chairing this matter. I will forward the CCTV footage to the Committee and appoint another Member to act on my behalf, review the footage and present a report to this House,” he said.

The decision follows fresh revelations by Chege, who told Parliament that she had never recovered her phone, which allegedly disappeared during the confrontation involving several female legislators on June 8, 2023.

Chege narrated how she realised the device was missing after her colleague, Rosa Buyu, picked up her handbag while coming to her rescue during the altercation.

She said the phone was a newly purchased iPhone 16, barely a week old, and that she immediately raised the alarm but was assured by officers from the Sergeant-at-Arms that it could not disappear within the parliamentary chamber.

“That phone was an iPhone 16, Mr Speaker. I had just bought it. It was actually one week old. I had colleagues who were around me, whom I even asked to give me back my phone,” she said.

Chege explained that she was advised to seek medical attention following the confrontation and subsequently tracked the phone from Nairobi Hospital, where its location initially showed that it was still within Parliament.

She said the device's location later shifted to an area around Protection House, near Bunge Towers, before it was eventually traced to Donholm.

“When I got to Nairobi Hospital, we tracked my phone and established that it was still within Parliament. An hour later, its location had changed to an area near Protection House and Bunge Towers. The next day it was tracked somewhere in Donholm and from that time I did not get my phone,” she said.

The nominated MP said she reported the incident to parliamentary police, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the House Powers and Privileges Committee but had yet to recover the device.

“I want to say, till today, I have never recovered my phone,” she told the House.

Chege appealed to Wetang’ula to identify the person captured in the CCTV footage or ask them to return the phone before the current parliamentary term ends.

“To save the image of this House, please name the person. At least my phone should be returned,” she said, adding that a colleague had previously claimed to know who took the device but declined to disclose the identity.

However, her remarks triggered sharp exchanges, with some legislators questioning the manner in which the matter was being presented and warning against damaging Parliament's reputation.

Homa Bay Town MP Millie Odhiambo dismissed the incident as an issue that should not be elevated into a question of institutional integrity, arguing that members could contribute towards replacing the device.

“You can make a WhatsApp group and donate a phone for her. Don't tarnish the name of Parliament because you are a crying baby. You make people think Parliament steals people's properties,” Odhiambo said.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang expressed concern that the allegations risked further damaging the reputation of legislators, saying the House needed to address issues that had become associated with its members.

“I have been in this House for 15 years. I do not want to end my term and request a renewal of my term with a tag of a thief,” he said.

Kajwang added that allegations circulating about MPs, including claims of selling recruitment opportunities, were damaging public confidence and needed to be addressed.

Lamu East MP Ruweida Obo also weighed in, declaring that most legislators did not engage in stealing other people's property.

“Sisi wengi si wezi, sisi hatuibi cha mtu na chetu hatutaki kiibiwe,” she said.

Wetang’ula, in his defence of the decision to review the footage, maintained that the recordings would help establish what happened and clear members who may have been wrongly implicated.

He clarified that he had not declared any legislator a thief, but had only indicated that CCTV footage showed a male member picking up a phone from a seat after the altercation.

“The Speaker never said there was a thief. The Speaker said a member took the phone. It is not right and morally comprehensible for anyone to take another person's property without their consent,” he said.

He cautioned MPs against relying on social media speculation and artificial intelligence-generated images to accuse colleagues, saying the CCTV review would provide an opportunity to establish the facts.

“It is easy and juicy to go on social media and use AI and amplify things and call people names. The CCTV will absolve everybody,” he said.