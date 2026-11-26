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Freedom and Opportunity Party presidential candidate Onyango Oloo during an event in Kamoret location, Kamagut constituency, Uasin Gishu County. [Courtesy]

The Freedom and Opportunity Party (FOP) presidential candidate Onyango Oloo has promised to ensure that government officials convicted of stealing public resources face the death penalty.

Oloo declared that if elected president in the 2027 General Election, he would pursue radical measures to eliminate corruption, saying the vice is the biggest obstacle to the country's economic development.

The former Secretary-General of the defunct The National Alliance (TNA) said that Kenya could not achieve meaningful economic progress unless the government adopted tough measures to deal with individuals involved in the theft of public resources.

"The thing that has hindered the growth of Kenya the most is corruption. And we say, if you give us that opportunity, we shall introduce hanging for those who are corrupt," Oloo said.

The FOP leader’s proposal to eradicate corruption is likely to face legal hurdles.

The death penalty remains in law for certain offences but has not been carried out since 1987.

And attempts to extend capital punishment to corruption would also raise constitutional and human rights questions.

Oloo challenged voters to decide whether they want the country to continue losing billions of shillings through corruption or support what he described as radical interventions to end the practice.

"It is for Kenyans to decide. Do they continue having corruption or do they get rid of it? If you want to finish it, you must be radical to eliminate corruption in our country," he said.

Oloo cited Singapore and China as countries whose development experiences Kenya should emulate, saying the country cannot aspire to achieve economic progress while shying away from taking tough decisions on corruption.

FOP, which became Kenya's 102nd registered political party in October 2026, is also proposing financial incentives for whistleblowers who expose corruption.

The party promises to award whistleblowers 10 per cent of the money recovered from stolen public funds.

Oloo said the funds recovered from corruption could significantly transform public services, particularly higher education, by providing additional resources for student financing.

He cited World Bank estimates that Kenya loses approximately Sh330 billion annually to corruption, saying that the amount could address several funding challenges facing the education sector.

He compared the alleged annual losses to the Sh50 billion allocated to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), saying recovered funds could be channelled towards financing students in universities and other tertiary institutions.