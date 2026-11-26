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Fred Matiangi and Kioni during the September Jubilee NDC. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has resigned as Jubilee Party Deputy Party Leader, bringing to an end an 11-year association with the political outfit.

In a resignation letter to acting party leader Fred Matiang’i, Kioni said the decision followed deep reflection on his political journey and the direction he intends to take.

"It has been eleven years, a long road, a defining one, and one I would walk again. We have travelled through seasons of triumph and trial, through the exhilaration of victory and the sobering demands of reflection," Kioni wrote.

"Through all of it, Jubilee gave me a home, a purpose, and a platform from which to serve the Kenyan people. It is with deep reflection, and a heart both full and heavy, that I write to tender my resignation from the party, effective immediately."

Kioni, who served as Jubilee Secretary General for four years before becoming Deputy Party Leader in January 2026, said he was making plans to form a new platform.

Extending his gratitude to former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his leadership and friendship, Kioni credited him with providing guidance during his time in the party, saying their relationship had extended beyond politics.

"Politics comes and goes with the seasons, but a bond of this kind endures long after titles are laid down," he said.

From Ndaragwa MP to Jubilee's top leadership

Kioni's political career predates Jubilee. He first entered Parliament following the 2007 General Election, when he won the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket under former President Mwai Kibaki administration.

During the 10th Parliament, he served on several committees, including the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee, the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Constitution and the Standing Orders Committee.

He also chaired the Parliamentary Select Committee on Unlawful Gangs between 2008 and 2010.

In the run-up to the 2013 General Election, Kioni made an unexpected political move when he was selected as Musalia Mudavadi's running mate in the presidential race under the Amani Coalition, which contested on a United Democratic Forum (UDF) ticket.

The presidential ticket lost to Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, while Kioni also lost his Ndaragwa parliamentary seat to Francis Waweru Nderitu of The National Alliance (TNA).

Kioni later returned to PNU, where he took over the party leadership ahead of the 2017 elections.

He made a political comeback in the August 2017 General Election, recapturing the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat on a Jubilee Party ticket with 30,668 votes against his closest rival, Waweru Nderitu, who garnered 10,352 votes.

He retained the seat until the 2022 General Election, when he unsuccessfully sought re-election against United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate George Gachagua.

Jubilee leadership battles

Despite losing his parliamentary seat, Kioni remained at the centre of Jubilee's political operations.

In February 2022, he was appointed Secretary General, replacing Raphael Tuju, as the party reorganised its leadership ahead of the August General Election.

The changes came amid divisions within Jubilee following the fallout between Kenyatta and his then deputy William Ruto, with the party restructuring its leadership and removing several officials allied to Ruto.

Kioni was then given responsibility for running the party's affairs as it prepared to work with Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja coalition.

However, his tenure was marked by bitter internal wrangles, particularly between the faction associated with Kenyatta and another led by East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In 2023, the rival faction changed leadership, removing Kioni as Secretary General, with Kega taking over and Chege named acting party leader.

The dispute escalated into a legal battle, with Kioni and his allies challenging the changes.

In August 2023, the High Court reinstated Kioni, David Murathe and Kagwe Gichohi to their respective party positions, directing that the status quo be maintained pending the hearing of the dispute.

The wrangles continued as the two camps fought for control of the party, with Kioni's faction maintaining its allegiance to Kenyatta.

In May 2023, Kioni had announced changes to the party's leadership, replacing officials associated with the rival faction and accusing them of shifting allegiance to other political outfits.

He remained Secretary General until January 2026, when Jubilee announced fresh leadership changes that saw him appointed Deputy Party Leader in charge of mobilisation, negotiations on behalf of the party and legal services.

Fred Matiang’i subsequently was named Jubilee's presidential candidate and took over the party leadership.

Differences within the party's new leadership

Kioni's departure comes against the backdrop of growing differences within the party's new leadership.

On November 16, 2026, he hinted at leaving Jubilee, saying he felt sidelined in Matiang'i's political activities despite his contribution to rebuilding the party.

Speaking during an interview with a local vernacular television station, Kioni said he had expected to work alongside Matiang'i, with the latter concentrating on his presidential ambitions while he strengthened the party.

"I was elected on the Jubilee ticket in Ndaragwa constituency in 2017. I contested for MP in the same party in 2022. When I was contesting for the MP seat in 2022, I had become the secretary. We did a lot of work trying to salvage the party while there were efforts by evil-minded people to take over the party," he said.

He added that he had expected a working arrangement in which both leaders would complement each other's political ambitions.

"My feeling was that because we got a presidential candidate called [Fred] Matiang'i, if he were to push his presidential ambitions, and I as the party leader, push the Jubilee Party, we could have helped each other and made his candidature more vibrant, therefore becoming easier," he said.

However, the arrangement did not materialise, with Kioni questioning his place in the party under the new leadership.

In his resignation letter, he nevertheless wished Matiang'i well as he takes charge of Jubilee and prepares for the 2027 presidential contest.

"May you lead with wisdom, courage and unity of purpose, and may your presidential campaign be strong, disciplined and inspiring to the Kenyans you seek to serve," he wrote.

Plans for a new political outfit

Despite his departure, Kioni says he does not intend to leave active politics.

He said he was preparing to launch another political platform, taking with him the experiences and relationships he had built during his years in Jubilee.

"My departure is not a farewell to public life, nor the end of my political journey. As I prepare to launch another platform, I carry the lessons, friendships and convictions of these eleven years into the next chapter with resolve and a clear sense of purpose," he said.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the proposed political outfit or when it would be formally launched.