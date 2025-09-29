Kioni slams opposition and government over 'petty politics'

Right-Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (left) during NDC on September 26, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has aimed at the opposition and the government, accusing them of failing Kenyans through divisive politics, selective justice, and misplaced priorities.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Spice FM, Kioni said the opposition had reduced political engagement to rhetoric, name-calling, and personality attacks instead of offering solutions to national challenges.

“We need to reduce personal attacks and focus on issues, including the solutions we can present when in power,” Kioni said, warning that slogans such as Wantam are no different from past campaigns like Ruto Must Go.

“The same leaders keep insulting each other while Kenyans remain stuck in the middle.”

He faulted the opposition for excluding leaders with diverse voices, citing former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as an example.

“If all other leaders are free to seek the presidency, what is wrong with Matiang’i doing the same? Bullying aspirants is unjust to Kenyans, who should decide their flagbearer,” he argued.

Turning to the government, Kioni accused President William Ruto’s administration of double standards in the war on corruption, alleging leniency towards Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

“The government has slowed down on Gachagua. Cases against him and Linturi were dropped. Yet, the same people who now call him a puppet are the ones who raided his house before,” he said.

Kioni defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s borrowing record, insisting the debt was used to fund visible infrastructure projects.

“Borrowing is not the problem. The issue is what you do with the money. Uhuru borrowed Sh6 trillion and you can see the projects. What can you show for Sh5 trillion borrowed in just three years?” he asked.

The Jubilee leader further accused the current regime of reversing gains in education and health.

He claimed more than 700,000 students who sat last year’s KCSE exam had dropped out of school, warning that millions more could be lost in the coming years.

On healthcare, he criticised the scaling back of the Linda Mama program, saying it had left poor expectant mothers without support.

He cautioned against premature debate on the 2027 presidential flagbearer, arguing that the priority should be addressing insecurity, unemployment, and education challenges.

“If we allow selfish ambitions to dictate the opposition’s direction, we will hand Ruto an expressway to extend his hold on power,” Kioni warned.