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Wreckage of a Toyota IST after a head-on collision with an Easy Coach Bus at Kikopey, Nakuru County, that killed five family members. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government is targeting a 30 per cent reduction in road deaths by 2028 through a Sh30 billion plan focused on infrastructure, enforcement and vehicle safety.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the 2024–2028 Road Safety Action Plan will address rising fatalities through improved road infrastructure, stricter traffic enforcement, motorcycle safety, public transport reforms and modernised vehicle inspections.

Speaking at the Africa Road Safety Conference 2026 in Nairobi on Thursday, November 26, Chirchir said the interventions seek to reduce road crashes and their impact on the country.

Kenya recorded 5,009 road deaths in 2025, up from 4,748 in 2024. By November 16, 2026, the country had recorded 4,613 fatalities, compared with 4,238 during the same period last year.

The CS noted that road crashes also impose a heavy economic burden, costing the country approximately Sh450 billion annually, equivalent to between 5 and 8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

“The road safety challenge and experience in Kenya reflects the challenges associated with rapid urbanisation, population growth and increasing motorisation,” he said.

As part of the plan, the government is establishing a road assessment programme to identify high-risk sections, prioritise accident black spots and integrate safety assessments into infrastructure planning and investment.

The government is also working with the National Police Service to strengthen traffic enforcement, targeting speeding, drunk driving, overloading, unroadworthy vehicles and reckless driving.

Chirchir said the government was expanding technology-enabled enforcement through speed cameras, automated detection of traffic violations, digital management of traffic offences and automatic number plate recognition.

On public transport safety, the CS revealed that more than 4,000 public transport management personnel and drivers had undergone training over the past three months. Compliance among operators currently stands at approximately 76 per cent.

The government is also modernising vehicle inspections through automated facilities and digital records to ensure vehicles operating on Kenyan roads meet prescribed safety standards.

Chirchir added that the government was reviewing the Traffic Act, Cap 403, to address gaps in the law and strengthen compliance and accountability amid changing mobility patterns and emerging technologies.

He noted that road safety remains a global public health challenge, with approximately 1.2 million people dying annually in road crashes while millions more sustain injuries.

“Road crashes are not inevitable events. They are preventable tragedies. Every life lost is one too many,” he said.

The CS called for stronger political leadership, sustainable financing and greater adoption of technology to protect vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians, cyclists and public transport passengers.

The Africa Road Safety Conference, taking place from November 26 to 27 at the KCB Leadership Centre in Nairobi, brings together policymakers, government representatives, development partners and industry leaders.

The meeting is discussing ways to accelerate implementation of the African Road Safety Action Plan for 2021–2030, which targets a reduction of at least 50 per cent in road deaths and injuries by 2030.