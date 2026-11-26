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Ng’etich who describes himself as a self-appointed tea ambassador, is eyeing the Kericho Senate seat in the 2027 General Election, hoping to turn his courtroom activism into a political mandate. [Julius Chepkwony,Standard]

For nearly two decades, lawyer Kipkoech Bernhard Ng’etich has built his reputation confronting the State in court, challenging government decisions and taking up cases involving communities whose land, rights and livelihoods are under threat.

Now, the advocate who has spent much of his career demanding accountability from those in power wants to occupy a political office where he believes he can push for the same reforms.

For a lawyer who has spent years asking courts to compel public institutions to operate within the law, the Senate offers a different platform. The question now is whether the man who has made a career challenging power can convince voters to entrust him with some of it and translating a record of courtroom activism into electoral support will be his biggest political test.

Unlike litigation, where arguments are determined by evidence and the law, electoral politics demands grassroots mobilisation, party alliances and the ability to persuade voters across different communities.

Ng’etich who describes himself as a self-appointed tea ambassador, is eyeing the Kericho Senate seat in the 2027 General Election, hoping to turn his courtroom activism into a political mandate.

His ambition marks a new chapter for a man whose legal battles have ranged from land disputes and police conduct to electoral justice, public accountability and the independence of institutions.

His involvement in community affairs and professional organisations has, he says, given him an understanding of the challenges facing ordinary people, particularly when public institutions fail to deliver essential services.

“I am not doing this for myself but for all Kenyans. My interest is to ensure the systems in the country are working and fight corruption,” he says.

Ng’etich's political interest is closely linked to his work as an advocate, where he has represented individuals and communities in disputes with powerful institutions.

Among his notable engagements was the Eastern Mau Forest case, where he joined the legal battle on behalf of residents facing eviction from the forest in 2020.

The dispute affected thousands of families whose homes and livelihoods were threatened by eviction. The legal challenge resulted in court orders suspending the planned exercise, offering temporary relief to more than 40,000 residents.

He has also represented communities in Tinga Farm and Kalambula in Kipkelion West, Ang’ata Barikoi, Banita settlement scheme and Kokwet in Kitale, among other areas.

His interest in land rights has extended to community land disputes in Kericho and Bomet, where he says residents must be protected against dispossession.

Ng’etich has also taken on cases involving police conduct and accountability.

In one of his most publicised legal battles, he challenged the use of speed guns by traffic police following his arrest and prosecution over alleged speeding along the Kericho-Nakuru Highway in October 2016.

Police accused him of driving at 114 kilometres per hour, exceeding the prescribed limit by 14 kilometres per hour. The criminal case was subsequently dismissed after the court found the provision of the Traffic Act cited in the charge sheet did not correspond with the particulars of the alleged offence.

He later sued several government agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Transport Cabinet Secretary and NTSA, seeking Sh10 million in damages and clearer identification of areas where speed guns were operated.

The High Court dismissed the suit in April 2020, prompting him to appeal.

His legal work has also included representing the Law Society of Kenya and the family of Brian Odhiambo, a fisherman who disappeared after allegedly being abducted by Kenya Wildlife Service officers. Six officers have been charged in connection with the case.

He has handled other human rights matters, including the case of Amos Chesile Lang’at, who was shot by a police officer in Nairobi, and is pursuing justice for two watchmen allegedly killed at Roret Coffee Factory in 2024.

His record also includes representing victims of the 2007-2008 post-election violence. He successfully argued appeals involving suspects from Roret who were acquitted by the Court of Appeal.

Within the legal profession, Ng’etich has served in several leadership positions. He chaired the Law Society of Kenya Rift Valley Branch between 2012 and 2014, served as a council member from 2018 to 2022 and was treasurer between 2020 and 2022.

He has also served in various LSK committees, including Practice and Standards, Law Reform, Editorial, Public Interest and Continuous Professional Development.

Away from the courtroom, Ng’etich has developed another identity as a tea farmer and campaigner for better returns to growers.

He farms tea in Cheboin, Bureti and Chepseon in Kipkelion East, and has repeatedly criticised what he considers exploitation of farmers by individuals and cartels within and outside government.

He is currently collecting public views on the Tea Bill 2023, which he believes should address the challenges facing growers and improve their earnings.

If elected senator, he says he would champion value addition and reforms in agribusiness, particularly in tea, coffee, sugarcane and dairy farming.

He also wants Kericho residents to benefit more directly from revenue generated from land and natural resources within the county, drawing comparisons with communities around the Maasai Mara and Amboseli national parks.

Kipkoech has also pledged to restore land rights of the residents of Kericho and ensure that while protecting the right to property of Multinationals.

“The locals should benefit from land rent coming from their soil the way residents of Narok and Kajiado benefit from Masai Mara and Amboseli National Park respectively,” he said.

His agenda extends to fighting corruption in recruitment, improving healthcare and education, expanding access to water and improving roads.

He has particularly condemned alleged bribery in recruitment into public institutions, including claims that employment opportunities in the Teachers Service Commission, police and other agencies are sold for as much as Sh1 million.

He says the 30 wards and 860 villages in Kericho deserve equal treatment in the distribution of development opportunities.

Ng’etich also wants the county to invest more in sports infrastructure, arguing that facilities such as Lemotit Training Camp and Kenegut Eagles Athletics Camp could help nurture talent and create economic opportunities for young people.

His other message to residents is to avoid shylocks and embrace reputable savings and credit cooperative societies to improve access to affordable credit.