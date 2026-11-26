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Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi has secured a partial reprieve after a children’s court acquitted him of torture charges over the abuse of minors at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County but convicted him of child cruelty and assault causing actual bodily harm. [File,Standard]

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi has secured a partial reprieve after a children’s court acquitted him of torture charges over the abuse of minors at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County but convicted him of child cruelty and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Tononoka Children’s Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir yesterday found Makenzi and 11 parents guilty of various offences, including cruelty to children, assault and infringing minors’ right to education. The other 24 accused were acquitted of all charges.

The ruling comes barely two weeks after Makenzi was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murder of 190 children and an elderly woman in the Shakahola tragedy.

He is also facing separate proceedings over manslaughter and radicalisation, with courts expected to deliver further rulings today and on Friday.

Makenzi and the co-accused persons had been jointly charged with 17 counts relating to offences against children at Shakahola between 2020 and 2023. The charges included subjecting children to torture, assault causing actual bodily harm, cruelty through denial of food and infringement of their right to education.

In her judgement, Chepchirchir said the prosecution had established that Makenzi played a central role in enforcing deadly fasting among his followers, including children.

Survivors testified that after acquiring land in Kilifi in 2020 and relocating his followers there, Makenzi instructed them to fast to death, beginning with children, followed by women and finally men.

The court heard that children who refused to participate in the dry fast or attempted to steal food were beaten with thorny sticks.

A six-year-old survivor told the court that she had been forced to fast for nine days and was beaten for refusing to continue.

Chepchirchir said Makenzi actively preached the fasting doctrine and followed up on its enforcement, making him criminally liable for the suffering inflicted on children.

Eleven parents were convicted as principal offenders for starving their children under Makenzi’s directives.

However, the magistrate acquitted all the accused of torture, saying the prosecution had failed to establish the legal requirements for the offence. She explained that under the relevant legislation, torture must involve suffering inflicted by, or with the consent or acquiescence of, a public officer or someone acting on behalf of the government.

Makenzi, as head of Good News International Ministries, occupied a private religious office and was not a public officer. The prosecution had, therefore, failed to establish the necessary link to a state official. “In law, torture requires the suffering be inflicted by, or with the instigation, consent or acquiescence of, a public officer or a person acting on behalf of one. The leader of a religious society holds a private office, and no public-officer link was shown.”

The magistrate said the court had consequently considered the alternative assault charges.

She also cleared Makenzi of charges relating to denying children access to education, finding insufficient evidence that he had expressly instructed parents to withdraw their children from school. He was further acquitted of some physical assault claims because of inconsistencies in witness accounts.

Makenzi remains in custody following his 200-year sentence for the Shakahola murders.

Makenzi and the other convicted persons will be heard in mitigation on December 3, ahead of sentencing, with pre-sentence reports expected from the Probation and Aftercare Service.