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The three appellate judges ruled that they needed to interfere with the award because it was based on no evidence or justification. [Istock Photos]

The Court of Appeal has saved taxpayers at least Sh16.3 million that was ‘erroneously’ awarded to three Nyandarua County Executive Committee Members (CECMs), who had been removed from office.

Judges John Mativo, Ahmed Issack and Murungi Kairaria reversed a decision by the Employment and Labour Relations Court which awarded the three Sh8.43 million each for unfair termination.

Rose Muthoni, Faith Wanjiru and Simon Mwangi were awarded an equivalent of Sh3.43 million, 12 months' gross salary, and Sh5 million in general damages for breach of contract and constitutional violation on October 12, 2021, by then-trial Judge Hellen Wasilwa.

Until August 22, 2019, the three were serving as CECMs for Industrialisation and Trade; Education, Gender Affairs; and Water, Environment and Natural Resources, respectively.

However, the three appellate judges ruled that they needed to interfere with the award because it was based on no evidence or justification.

“We take note that the trial court justified the award of 12 months gross salary as compensation for unfair termination on legitimate expectation grounds,” they said.

However, they held that the justification failed to consider that the three were not serving under fixed contract terms, as their services could be terminated by a Governor on a reasonable ground.

The judges ruled that the officials did not have security of tenure, nor were they ordinary employees.

“As such their remedy lay in an award of compensation for breach of their constitutional rights pursuant to the constitution and not under the Employment Act,” the bench held.

In view of the observations, the judges ruled that the Sh3.43 million award to each, totalling Sh10.29 million, was an error requiring their intervention. They set it aside.

On the Sh5 million award, the judges held that it was made without any analysis or explanation of how it was arrived at.

“The court did not also consider that the award was in addition to the remedy of declaration of unconstitutionality by which the three former officials' rights had been vindicated,” they ruled.

They also expressed concerns that the court did not consider that those payments would have to be paid from public funds, thereby placing additional burdens on Kenyans.

“We think that the judge ought to have given some justifications and applied some proportion and balance, considering employment in the public sector is a call to serve fellow citizens and not an avenue for making profits,” they held.

Noting that the due process in their dismissal was not followed, the judges ruled that the three were entitled to compensation for damages.

However, they scaled it down from Sh5 million to Sh3 million, subject to statutory deductions and with interest from the judgement date.

The ruling saved taxpayers Sh16.3 million, but Kenyans would still have to part with the Sh9 million awarded to the three.

The three officials were employed and assumed office in November 2017, without formal letters. Their individual gross salary as at August 2019 was Sh284,375.

However, then Governor Francis Kimemia terminated their services through a Press Release on August 22, 2019. They were not given any reasons for their termination.

“The three could not be removed from office without due process of law,” the judges held.

The county government also admitted that due process was not followed.