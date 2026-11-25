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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. [File,Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has recounted how CCTV footage captured an MP pocketing a colleague’s phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament, only for the lawmaker to deny taking it when confronted with the recording.

Wetang’ula made the revelation on Tuesday, November 24, urging MPs to uphold integrity and conduct themselves in ways that protect the dignity of the House.

He recalled an incident that occurred when Parliament was deeply divided following the 2022 General Election, with political tensions running high among lawmakers.

According to Wetang’ula, CCTV footage was brought to his office, where he reviewed it alongside Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and one or two other MPs.

The recording showed one legislator taking another member’s phone and slipping it into his pocket.

The Speaker said the lawmaker was later summoned and confronted with the footage but denied taking the device despite seeing himself on the recording.

“We actually saw a member pocket a phone of another member, and we called him, and he denied it completely even as he could see himself pocketing the phone on CCTV,” Wetang’ula told the House.

Wetang’ula said he chose not to publicly identify the legislator, instead leaving him to reflect on his actions.

“I told him to go and wrestle with his conscience for the rest of this term because there are certain things that are not expected of us,” he added.

The Speaker challenged lawmakers to conduct themselves honourably, warning against behaviour that undermines Parliament's dignity.

“I want to encourage you members to be men and women of honour,” he said.

He reminded MPs that their conduct should reflect the responsibility and public trust that come with holding elected office.