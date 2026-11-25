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Isaac Mwaura, Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Persons with disabilities account for just 1.28 per cent of the workforce in seven public institutions, falling short of the statutory five per cent requirement, a new study has revealed.

The gap analysis, covering 42 institutions across six counties, found that only 371 of approximately 29,011 employees in the seven institutions that provided workforce data were persons with disabilities.

The assessment further established that of the 10 public institutions examined, only three reported meeting the five per cent employment threshold, while four were non-compliant. Three others could not establish their compliance due to unavailable workforce data.

The findings point to persistent barriers in the implementation of disability inclusion policies, particularly in recruitment, workplace accessibility and career progression.

The study, disseminated in Nairobi on Wednesday, also found that budgetary provision for reasonable accommodation scored 36.7 per cent, while accessibility of digital systems and communication stood at 33.3 per cent.

Speaking during the meeting, Isaac Mwaura, Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President, called on institutions to move beyond treating disability inclusion as a compliance exercise.

He said businesses owned by persons with disabilities had the capacity to contribute to economic growth if given equal opportunities.

“A business owned by a person with a disability can deliver quality, innovation and value just like any other enterprise,” Mwaura said.

He added that employees with disabilities brought unique perspectives and lived experiences that enriched workplaces and strengthened team performance.

The assessment also established that government procurement awards to businesses owned by persons with disabilities had increased, although significant barriers continued to limit their participation.

Nationally, their share of government procurement awards under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) framework rose from 9.84 per cent to 14.38 per cent.

In the six counties sampled, the value of contracts awarded to these businesses increased from Sh46.37 million in the 2024/25 financial year to Sh95.46 million in 2025/26. Persons with disabilities account for just 1.28 per cent of the workforce in seven public institutions, falling short of the statutory five per cent requirement, a new study has revealed. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

However, their average share of AGPO awards over the past five years stood at approximately 10.4 per cent.

The report identified inaccessible tender information, complex procurement requirements, inadequate access to finance and delayed payments as some of the challenges facing businesses owned by persons with disabilities.

Timely payment scored only 40 per cent in the institutional assessment, with the report warning that delays undermine cash flow for small enterprises and limit their ability to fulfil contracts and compete for subsequent tenders.

Charles Warria, Programmes Director at inABLE, said the assessment was intended to identify gaps in the implementation of existing laws and guide institutions on practical interventions.

“Kenya has done the hard work of writing strong laws. Our task now is to make them real for the people they were written for,” Warria said.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority's Deputy Director for Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships, Eannes Ongus, said although public institutions were making reservations under AGPO, the challenge remained in translating those reservations into actual contract awards.

He also cited limited access to information, internet connectivity challenges and difficulties navigating the e-government procurement system as obstacles facing businesses owned by persons with disabilities.

Kenya's AGPO framework reserves 30 per cent of government procurement opportunities for enterprises owned by women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025 separately requires employers with at least 20 employees to reserve five per cent of positions for persons with disabilities and provide reasonable accommodation.

The report recommends improved access to procurement information and digital platforms, timely payments, stronger monitoring of procurement awards and dedicated budgets for workplace accessibility and reasonable accommodation.

It also calls for public institutions to align their recruitment policies and practices with disability inclusion requirements, while creating opportunities for employees with disabilities to advance into leadership positions.