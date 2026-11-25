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Shakahola cult leader Paul Makenzi. [File,Standard]

Shakahola cult leader Paul Makenzi has been convicted on six counts in a child torture case in Mombasa, while 21 of his co-accused were acquitted in a ruling on November 25, 2026.

The Tononoka Children's Court found Makenzi guilty of six charges relating to the torture, mistreatment and violation of children's rights in the Shakahola case.

The verdict marks another legal setback for Makenzi, who is already serving a 200-year prison sentence for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult, at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County.

The child torture case involved Makenzi and 38 co-accused who faced 17 counts of child torture, cruelty and denying children their right to education.

They were first arraigned before Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir in January 2024, where they denied the charges relating to offences allegedly committed between 2019 and 2023.

The charges were brought under the Children Act, the Prevention of Torture Act and the Basic Education Act.

The prosecution accused the group of subjecting children to physical abuse, including whipping them with thorny sticks and deliberately denying food to minors as young as six.

The accused also faced nine counts of cruelty and physical neglect and six counts of violating children's right to education.

Prosecutors alleged that children were withdrawn from school under religious teachings that portrayed formal education and healthcare as satanic.

The child torture case is among several criminal proceedings arising from the Shakahola deaths, where hundreds of followers of Makenzi's Good News International Church died after allegedly following his teachings on fasting.

Makenzi was sentenced to 200 years in prison on November 6, 2026, by High Court Judge Diana Kavedza Mochache after being found guilty of murdering 191 people. Twenty-eight co-accused were also convicted in the murder case.

The child torture verdict comes ahead of another ruling at Shanzu Law Courts on radicalisation charges involving Makenzi and his co-accused, scheduled for Wednesday.

The Mombasa Magistrate's Court is also expected to deliver its ruling on manslaughter charges on November 27.