Audio By Vocalize

A hotel has been ordered to pay a lawyer Sh100,000 after a receptionist allegedly barred him and his male friend from sharing a room.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Sergon found that the hotel's receptionist violated the lawyer's right to human dignity by enforcing new accommodation rules that disrupted his stay.

"The right to dignity inheres in every person by virtue of being human; it is neither enhanced by professional standing nor diminished by its absence," the judge said.

The court heard that the lawyer Evance Ndong had been a patron of Mid-Rift Hotel for approximately seven years.

According to court documents, Ndong had paid Sh3,000 for two nights' accommodation before returning to the hotel at about 1am on December 30, 2025, accompanied by his friend James Muriuki.

However, their return turned into a dispute after they were confronted by a receptionist identified as Ms Vallary, who invoked what she described as new hotel rules.

The lawyer told the court that he offered to pay the applicable additional charge for sharing the room, but the receptionist declined the proposal.

He further claimed that the receptionist refused to summon a supervisor to resolve the disagreement, resulting in a confrontation that ultimately forced him and his companion to seek alternative accommodation.

The lawyer moved to court, arguing that the hotel's conduct violated his constitutional right to human dignity and consumer rights.

He had initially demanded Sh3 million in compensation.

In its defence, the hotel maintained that it had merely enforced an existing rule, refunded the amount paid for accommodation and tendered an apology.

However, Justice Sergon ruled that the enforcement of hotel policies should not override the dignity and reasonable expectations of paying guests.

In a warning to the hospitality industry across the country, the judge observed: “A hotelier who meets every reasonable proposal from a paying guest with the unyielding invocation of ‘policy’ risks elevating a rule above the very purpose it is meant to serve.”

“Rules ought to facilitate hospitality, not defeat it,” he added.

The judge further cautioned against using constitutional litigation to secure compensation disproportionate to the harm suffered.

“The Constitution exists to vindicate rights and uphold human dignity; it is not an instrument for issuing invoices untethered to the harm proved,” he stated.

The court consequently declared that the hotel, through its receptionist acting in the course of her employment, had violated the petitioner's right to human dignity under Article 28 of the Constitution.

Justice Sergon awarded the lawyer Sh100,000 as compensation, together with interest at court rates from the date of.