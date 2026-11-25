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The Mwananchi Party Co-ordinator in Homa Bay John Kisiara and governor aspirant Prof Medo Misama address journalists at the party headquarters in Suba South Constituency, Sindo Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

The National Treasury CS John Mbadi has been challenged to resign if he is interested in Homa Bay governorship politics.

The Mwananchi Party leadership in Homa Bay County has criticised Mbadi for supporting Governor Gladys Wanga’s re-election bid.

The CS recently said that Wanga has high chances of being re-elected because he is the only person who could defeat her in the governor race. However, Mbadi is not vying for the seat.

Prof Medo Misama of The Mwananchi Party and the party’s co-ordinator in Homa Bay John Kisiara criticised Mbadi for making the remarks.

Misama dared the CS to resign to vie for Homa Bay governorship. He argued that Mbadi’s utterances implied he had an interest in the governor race.

“If Mbadi thinks he is the best person to run for Homa Bay governorship, let him resign as soon as possible. I would be very glad to face off with him,” he said.

Misama said Mbadi’s statement was misleading the public.

He urged the CS to concentrate on serving the people of Kenya instead of meddling in local politics.

He maintained that Mbadi should not engage in active politics after resigning as the ODM National Chairman to take up the Cabinet post.

“We expect the CS to use this opportunity to promote development in our region. That is the reason he resigned from ODM chairmanship after his appointment to the post,” Misama said.

He exuded confidence in winning the governorship.

“I am ready to clinch this seat. I appeal for support from the Homa Bay people,” Misama said.

Kisiara said Mbadi has no power to determine the winner of the Homa Bay governor race.

“Mbadi has no capacity to determine who becomes the next Homa Bay governor. Does it mean we will wait until he resigns from the Cabinet to get a candidate who can defeat Wanga? That is wrong,” Kisiara said.

He told the people of Homa Bay to elect candidates of their choice. Kisiara said the era of holding aspirants’ hands in Nyanza had been overtaken by events.

“We are telling our people that they are the ones with the mandate of determining who becomes the next Homa Bay governor. Let us shun a few leaders who purport to be electing leaders on behalf of the people,” Kisiara said.

He predicted that The Mwananchi Party candidate would win the governor contest.

“Let the people elect leaders based on their track record, not because a given leader is supporting him or her,” Kisiara added.