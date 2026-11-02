Mbadi warns ODM members against public remarks on UDA coalition talks

Audio By Vocalize

Treasury CS John Mbadi addresses during the 15th Annual International Research Conference, Hackatho, Innovation Challenge and Expo 2026 at the Eldoret National Polytechnic on October 16, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has told ODM members to stop commenting publicly on the ongoing talks with UDA, saying the party leadership’s position must be respected.

Speaking at a women empowerment programme in Mabera, Kuria West Sub-County, Mbadi said the two parties were already holding structured discussions to establish a formal working arrangement. He asked members not to desist from making remarks on whether UDA-ODM cooperation was conditional or unconditional.

“ODM and UDA are already in talks. Those who don’t know, please keep quiet. We are forming a government from structures of unity,” he said.

He disclosed that teams from both parties had been picked to spearhead the negotiations. One 10-member team is handling policy matters, while another is discussing the structure of a possible joint government.

The CS said that parties that intend to work together in an election must first sign a formal agreement.

“You cannot go into an election with two political parties without a structured agreement. That is a must,” he said.

Mbadi appealed to ODM members to respect the position communicated by the party leader and avoid what he termed aimless comments on the negotiations.

He also defended ODM’s cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it was informed by President William Ruto’s commitment to equitable leadership and national inclusion.

The CS rejected attempts to paint ODM as a community party, saying the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga founded it as a national movement.

“ODM does not belong to one community. ODM is not a Luo party. That is not what Raila left us. Raila was a nationalist. He created a national party,” he said.

He maintained that all Kenyans deserve equal recognition and opportunities regardless of their ethnic background.

Suna West MP Peter Masara echoed Mbadi’s sentiments and urged ODM members to respect the party’s leadership and support a formal agreement with UDA.

“ODM is not a Luo affair. It belongs to all tribes. ODM must sign an agreement which assigns roles,” he said.

Masara said members who wish to join UDA should do so instead of undermining ODM’s identity and leadership.

“Our party leader is Oburu Odinga. Any other person is speaking their own things,” he said.

Separately, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko called for cooperation between counties and the national government to speed up development.

He said his administration continue embracing intergovernmental relations to attract more projects to Migori.