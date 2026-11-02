Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Mbadi warns ODM members against public remarks on UDA coalition talks

By Anne Atieno | Nov. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Treasury CS John Mbadi addresses during the 15th Annual International Research Conference, Hackatho, Innovation Challenge and Expo 2026 at the Eldoret National Polytechnic on October 16, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has told ODM members to stop commenting publicly on the ongoing talks with UDA, saying the party leadership’s position must be respected.

Speaking at a women empowerment programme in Mabera, Kuria West Sub-County, Mbadi said the two parties were already holding structured discussions to establish a formal working arrangement. He asked members not to desist from making remarks on whether UDA-ODM cooperation was conditional or unconditional.

“ODM and UDA are already in talks. Those who don’t know, please keep quiet. We are forming a government from structures of unity,” he said.

He disclosed that teams from both parties had been picked to spearhead the negotiations. One 10-member team is handling policy matters, while another is discussing the structure of a possible joint government.

The CS said that parties that intend to work together in an election must first sign a formal agreement.

“You cannot go into an election with two political parties without a structured agreement. That is a must,” he said.

Mbadi appealed to ODM members to respect the position communicated by the party leader and avoid what he termed aimless comments on the negotiations.

He also defended ODM’s cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it was informed by President William Ruto’s commitment to equitable leadership and national inclusion.

The CS rejected attempts to paint ODM as a community party, saying the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga founded it as a national movement.

“ODM does not belong to one community. ODM is not a Luo party. That is not what Raila left us. Raila was a nationalist. He created a national party,” he said.

He maintained that all Kenyans deserve equal recognition and opportunities regardless of their ethnic background.

Suna West MP Peter Masara echoed Mbadi’s sentiments and urged ODM members to respect the party’s leadership and support a formal agreement with UDA.

“ODM is not a Luo affair. It belongs to all tribes. ODM must sign an agreement which assigns roles,” he said.

Masara said members who wish to join UDA should do so instead of undermining ODM’s identity and leadership.

“Our party leader is Oburu Odinga. Any other person is speaking their own things,” he said.

Separately, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko called for cooperation between counties and the national government to speed up development.

He said his administration continue embracing intergovernmental relations to attract more projects to Migori.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UDA-ODM Pact  Treasury CS John Mbadi President William Ruto Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina
Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina
Football
By Ochieng Oyugi
4 hrs ago
Trials intersex children undergo in quest for identity, acceptance
National
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
Politics
By George Njunge
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The gambler: Running from his shadow? Sakaja seeks ODM shelter as critics close in
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
The gambler: Running from his shadow? Sakaja seeks ODM shelter as critics close in
Battle for Nairobi exposes cracks in opposition unity
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Battle for Nairobi exposes cracks in opposition unity
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
By George Njunge 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved