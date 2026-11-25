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George Owane graduated in November from Gretsa University. [Courtesy]

A 23-year-old teacher was hacked to death weeks after graduating, sparking protests by teachers in Homa Bay County.

George Owane was attacked on Sunday night near Kadongo trading centre in Rachuonyo East Sub-county as he walked home with his brother after watching a football match.

He graduated last month from Gretsa University with a Bachelor of Education degree in English and Literature.

His father, Blastus Owane, said the two were confronted by men armed with machetes as they headed to Kanyamasawa village. The attackers hacked them on the head. George died on the spot while his brother escaped with serious injuries and is being treated at a local health facility.

"They were walking back home at Kanyamasawa Village, but the assailants confronted them. They attacked my sons with pangas and killed George," said Mr Owane.

He appealed to security agencies to ensure justice for his family.

Rachuonyo East Sub-county Police Commander Sheila Kegode said detectives were pursuing crucial leads and appealed to the public to volunteer information that could help trace the suspects.

"We are doing all it takes to ensure the culprits are apprehended. We will also ensure security is improved in the area," she said.

She advised residents to avoid staying out until late at night. "Even those who go out for a night vigil should stay at the funeral until morning to avoid walking in villages at night," she said.

Angry residents and boda boda riders marched to Othoro Police Station to demand justice for the slain teacher. Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Homa Bay chairman Peter Otieno warned that teachers could withdraw their services if their security was not guaranteed.

"We will not watch teachers being killed now and again. We will withdraw services in schools if the security of teachers cannot be improved," he said.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara termed the killing a "senseless act of violence" and urged security agencies to conduct thorough investigation into the matter.

Local opinion leader David Onunda said the murder had left the community with many unanswered questions and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

The body was moved to Jawabu mortuary.