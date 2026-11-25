Audio By Vocalize

Former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua. [PCS]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports that it cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 25, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission's Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, was misquoted, adding that no determination has been made on his eligibility.

Ethekon said Owiye's presentation during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday was limited to explaining constitutional provisions governing qualifications and disqualifications for election.

"The Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Rigathi Gachagua's eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election," Ethekon said.

The clarification follows reports that the electoral agency had given Gachagua the green light to contest despite his October 2024 impeachment.

Owiye had explained that under Articles 99(3) and 193(3) of the Constitution, a person is not disqualified from contesting an election until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

He said individuals pursuing appeals against decisions affecting their eligibility could remain qualified to contest while the legal processes were ongoing.

However, Ethekon clarified that the presentation did not address removal from office under Article 75, impeachment or the eligibility of individuals who have been impeached to contest elections.

The IEBC chairperson said any determination on a prospective candidate's eligibility would be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process and in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

"The constitutional requirements for nomination as a Presidential candidate are set out under Article 137, read together with the applicable provisions governing eligibility to stand for election," he said.

Ethekon further noted that registration of candidates for the 2027 General Election had not commenced and would be undertaken within the timelines prescribed by law.