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The Court directed IEBC and other respondents to respond to the petition challenging the procurement of IEMS, which is expected to support the management of next year's elections. [File, Standard]

The High Court has certified urgent a petition seeking to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding with a Sh17.6 billion election technology tender ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Justice David Mburu of Milimani High Court directed IEBC and other respondents to respond to the petition challenging the procurement of the Integrated Electoral Management System (IEMS), which is expected to support the management of next year's elections.

The petition filed by Kelvin Koome and Zedekiah Samson raises questions about the suitability, integrity, cybersecurity safeguards and financial competitiveness of Smartmatic International Holding B.V. and Smartmatic USA Corp, which are among the companies involved in the procurement.

In directions issued on Monday, Justice Mburu certified the application urgent and ordered the petitioners to serve IEBC, its Chief Executive Officer, Smartmatic and other interested parties by close of business on November 24.

The respondents and interested parties have been given four days from the date of service to file and serve their responses to the application and the substantive petition.

The matter will be mentioned on November 30 to confirm compliance and give further directions.

The petitioners want the court to restrain IEBC from further evaluating, approving, awarding or entering into a contract with Smartmatic over Tender Number IEBC/OIT/001A/2026–2027.

They argue that the procurement raises serious constitutional questions regarding the integrity of the electoral process and the expenditure of public resources.

According to the petition, Smartmatic's bid was approximately Sh17.6 billion, allegedly exceeding competing technically compliant bids of approximately Sh14.3 billion by more than Sh3.3 billion.

The petitioners contend that the difference raises questions about value for money, cost-effectiveness and the financial evaluation of the tender.

They have also drawn the court's attention to criminal proceedings announced by the United States Department of Justice in October 2025 involving SGO Corporation Limited, which the American authorities identified as part of the corporate structure commonly known as Smartmatic or the Smartmatic Group.

The US proceedings relate to allegations of bribery and money laundering involving electoral technology contracts in the Philippines.

The petitioners state that the indictment alleges that at least USD1 million in bribes was paid to a former Philippine electoral commission chairman, with the alleged payments financed through the over-invoicing of voting machines.

However, they have clarified that they are not asking the Kenyan court to treat the foreign allegations as proof of criminal guilt or automatic disqualification of the companies.

Instead, they want IEBC to demonstrate that it conducted adequate independent due diligence before considering the companies for the Kenyan contract.

The petition also raises concerns about previous electoral technology incidents in the Philippines, including the reported corruption of approximately 700 memory cards shortly before the 2019 elections and allegations of unauthorised modifications to election-server scripts during the 2016 elections.

In addition, the petitioners cite the European Union Election Observation Mission's report on Kenya's 2022 General Election, which identified weaknesses in electoral system access controls.

The report observed that several users could access the system using the same account and exercise privileges beyond those assigned to them.

They argue that these concerns should be considered against Article 86 of the Constitution, which requires the electoral system to be simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

The petitioners have named IEBC, its accounting officer and the two Smartmatic entities as respondents. The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Attorney General are interested parties.

They are seeking orders stopping the procurement process involving Smartmatic until the court determines the constitutional questions raised in the case.