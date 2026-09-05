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IEBC ordered to amend election technology tender document

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 5, 2026
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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been ordered to amend its tendering document for the technology that will be used in next year’s general election.

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