Muturi warns IEBC against shortcuts in Sh22.3bn election technology tender

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Muturi cautioned IEBC against resorting to direct procurement, arguing that the opening of six competitive bids for the in IEMS demonstrated the availability of multiple suppliers. [File, Standard]

Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) leader Justin Muturi has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conclude its election technology procurement transparently and within the stipulated timelines ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Muturi cautioned the commission against resorting to direct procurement, arguing that the opening of six competitive bids for the Integrated Electoral Management System (IEMS) demonstrated the availability of multiple suppliers.

The bids, opened on October 22, 2026, ranged from US$11.5 million (Sh1.5 billion) submitted by Greencom Enterprise Solutions to US$171.8 million (Sh22.3 billion) quoted by Haitek Limited.

Other bidders included Laxton, China Hainergy New Energy Corporation, Miru and Smartmatic.

The former Attorney-General urged IEBC to subject all bidders to equal evaluation standards and publish the official tender-opening register.

He called for proper documentation of technical and financial evaluations, warning that the lowest quotation should not automatically determine the winning bidder.

He further urged the commission to comply with constitutional and procurement laws, notify bidders simultaneously and observe the mandatory standstill period before signing the contract.