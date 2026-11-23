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Viya Health is giving women a health coach on WhatsApp, referrals to licensed hospitals and pharmacies, and an anonymous community of more than 700 women, so that when their usual method is hard to find, they still have options.

For two years, Eunice Njeri, 35, a mother of three, relied on the same contraceptive method. But last year, every trip to a pharmacy ended in the same disappointment.

“They would tell me it was out of stock. Come back next week. Next week it was the same story. I kept counting the days in my head because I knew what would happen if I went on without it,” she says.

Eunice is not alone.

For decades, family planning in Kenya has depended heavily on donor funding and short-term programmes. The country’s family planning programme has received donor support since 1967, but when funding is disrupted, the effects are often felt far beyond programme budgets. For women who depend on contraceptives, it can mean empty pharmacy shelves, interrupted methods and difficult choices.

The Ministry of Health has in recent years invested in expanding access to reproductive health information through initiatives such as Community Health Promoter training. Yet access to information does not always translate into access to services.

Women such as Eunice already know which contraceptive they want. What they lack is someone to tell them what to do when it is unavailable, where to seek advice and how to get care without going round in circles in an already stretched health system.

Viya Health is a virtual care platform that supports women across life stages. Through WhatsApp, women can speak with a health coach who explains their options, then be referred to a licensed pharmacist or clinician who assesses them and provides care.

A health coach provides personalised, ongoing support to help women make informed decisions about their health, adopt healthier behaviours and improve their overall well-being. Through accessible digital interactions, health coaches offer guidance tailored to each woman's needs, helping her understand her options and navigate different stages of her health journey.

For someone like Eunice, that can also mean having somewhere to turn when her usual contraceptive is unavailable.

Instead of being told to come back another day, she can speak to a health coach about alternative methods and what each one involves.

“It’s like having a medical personal assistant who reminds me to take my next dose and checks in to see if I have any questions about my current contraceptive. I’ve been able to get my family planning on time because Viya Health helps me find where it’s available,” says Eunice.

The need for this kind of support goes beyond contraception.

Mercy Karimi, a teacher aged 46, first heard about Viya Health when a colleague told her about it. She reached out looking for support as she navigated both hormonal changes in her 40s and the side effects of her contraceptive method. Her increased weight and lack of energy were becoming uncomfortable for her, and she was looking for a sense of normalcy.

“After my divorce, the idea that I needed to get on a family planning method was surreal, so I went for the most non-committal one in my opinion. However, I became bigger and really low in energy. I thought I was getting depressed, but after a discussion with a health coach on Viya Health, I learned that changes like these at 46 can come from my method, from early perimenopause, or a mix of both.

After my coach explained how certain contraceptives can impact weight and energy, she referred me to a clinician who assessed me before I switched. I've gone for a longer-lasting option and I feel great about myself.”

For Mercy, Viya Health opened up a community she never knew she needed.

“Family planning is often where women first come to us, but their needs don’t stop there. As women move into their 40s and 50s, the questions shift to sleep, energy, weight and mood, and care for those changes is even harder to find. That’s the gap Viya is built for,” says Maureen Chege-Ondego, Digital Consumer Experience Lead – Africa, Viya Health.

To many women, however, the appeal of digital healthcare is not only convenience. It is privacy.

Viya Health has built an anonymous WhatsApp community of more than 700 Kenyan women, where members discuss sex, reproductive health, motherhood and pregnancy. The conversations bring together women of different ages and experiences, allowing them to share concerns and practical advice without attaching their names to the discussion.

“I have been a mother for over ten years and I don’t think there is anything new that can shock me about my reproductive health,” Eunice says. “But I was very relieved to find a community of women I could talk to about motherhood and pregnancy anonymously, and also learn from other people’s experiences.”

The idea is simple: put information, professional guidance and access to care closer to women, while allowing them to retain some control over how and where they seek help.

For Eunice, it comes down to control.

“I used to feel like family planning was something that happened to me. Now I feel like I’m the one deciding.”

For women navigating contraceptive shortages, questions about their bodies and the everyday demands of reproductive health, that sense of agency can make the difference between being left to figure things out alone and having somewhere to turn



About Viya Health

Viya Health is redefining women's healthcare through a virtual care platform that brings together trusted information, community, care and products, online and offline. Built around her life, Viya gives women the confidence and control to make informed choices at every stage of their health journey.

To speak to a Viya Health coach, WhatsApp +254 701 727 174 or visit viyahealth.co.ke.