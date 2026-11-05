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Mwangaza ready to drop gubernatorial bid for running mate post in 2027 presidential race

By Phares Mutembei | Nov. 5, 2026
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Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza hopes to be picked as a running mate for whoever will be picked as the opposition's presidential candidate in next year's General Elections.

Mwangaza, the Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) leader,  was recently selected as one of the four Linda Mwananchi deputies under Edwin Sifuna.

In the event she is not picked as a running mate, Mwangaza said she will run for Meru governor.

"UMP will field a candidate for governor. If I'm not picked for a deputy president post, I will run for Governor, so that I can escalate development from where I left," she said.

Her selection as Sifuna's deputy has bolstered her political standing at the county and national levels, and given her a boost as she plots a comeback.

Mwangaza made history when she ran as an independent candidate in 2022, defeating more established politicians like former Governor Kiraitu Murungi and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi in the Meru gubernatorial race.

Mwangaza's impeachment by Members of Meru County Assembly dimmed her political star, and she was downcast as she retreated to her home in Buuri constituency.

Mwangaza faced a record five impeachment motions before the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) finally succeeded.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since her ouster, and a beaten Mwangaza retreated to her Ntumburi farm in Buuri, where she has been tending to her dairy cows and crops, supported by Murega Baichu, her husband who is also a famous musician.

"I thank God for wiping away my tears. My opponents were saying I was lost in the tomatoes and arrowroots farm, but he has made me Sifuna's deputy," Mwangaza said.

Meanwhile, Baichu has taken over from Mwangaza as UMP leader and is set to contest for the Meru gubernatorial seat in 2027.

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