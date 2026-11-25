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Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has urged businesses to seize investment and trade opportunities presented by the forthcoming Piny Luo Cultural Festival, saying the event could turn cultural heritage into economic gains for the Lake Region.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ breakfast meeting in Nairobi on Wednesday, Nyong’o said the three-day festival would provide entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase products, attract investors and expand their markets by connecting with thousands of visitors, including members of the Luo diaspora.

“Culture is not decoration. It is how a people remember who they are, and it is increasingly how they build their economies,” he said.

The sixth edition of the festival, scheduled for December 14 to 16 in Kisumu, is expected to attract approximately 20,000 participants, including business leaders, government representatives and cultural enthusiasts.

Nyong’o said the programme would feature business-to-business engagements and trade pavilions, urging companies in banking, aviation, transport, energy, manufacturing and retail to position themselves to benefit from the anticipated influx of visitors.

He said activities such as music, food, crafts and tourism could generate income, create employment for young people and stimulate businesses across the region.

The festival will also feature exhibitions covering cooperatives, energy and tourism, alongside health services, including cancer screening, Social Health Authority registration and medical services.

Nyong’o said partnerships with the private sector would be critical in unlocking the festival’s economic potential and strengthening Kisumu’s position as a regional creative destination.

Kisumu was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Music in October 2025, further boosting its profile as a centre for cultural expression and creative enterprise.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Abraham Korir Sing’Oei said the government would incorporate the festival into its annual cultural diplomacy calendar to strengthen its international reach.

He said the State Department would work with the county government and organisers to mobilise diplomatic missions, facilitate international delegations and promote creative industry partnerships.

Sing’Oei lauded Nyong’os sentiments, saying that music, film, fashion, crafts and culinary heritage could open international markets for local entrepreneurs while creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The festival will be held under the theme, "Celebrating Luo Cultural Evolution and Dynamism", and will include a women’s conference, sports competitions, cultural exhibitions and business engagements.