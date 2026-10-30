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Sifuna's Equitable Party rebrands as Linda Mwananchi, names officials

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 30, 2026
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DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, Linda Mwanachi leader Edwin Sifuna, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Courtesy; Linda Mwanachi]

The Edwin Sifuna-led Equitable Party has officially rebranded as the Linda Mwananchi Party in an event attended by DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

The leaders began the event by launching the party's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, as the United Alternative Government seeks to consolidate opposition parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In his address, Sifuna pledged that the opposition would field only one presidential candidate in its bid to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

The party has proposed Sifuna as its leader, with former Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo named as deputy party leaders.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi has been proposed as secretary-general, with Pauline Njoroge deputising her, while Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has been nominated as treasurer with Abigael Gikonyo as his deputy.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has been proposed as party chairperson, with former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo named as his deputy.

Sifuna announced that Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya will lead his Presidential campaign to be deputised by Odhiambo.

Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna and DCP leader Rigathi Gahagua with MPs affiliated with DCP party. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

In further proposals, Caroline Mayunzu was named the president of the women’s alliance with Fridah Onduso named president of the youth league and Robinson Torome named to represent minority groups at Linda Mwanachi’s National Executive Committee.

Eunice Juma has been proposed as secretary for diaspora affairs and Gilbert Shanga was named for international affairs and Bumula MP Jack Wamboka proposed as secretary for public policy.

Sifuna said that the party was still consulting to identify suitable representatives from the other regions since they want a national outlook in the leadership of the party.

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Related Topics

Linda Mwananchi Movement Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwanachi party
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