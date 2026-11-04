CS Geoffrey Ruku declares Nairobi gubernatorial bid

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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku. [File]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has declared his intention to contest the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for a potential showdown with incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking to residents of South B in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 3, Ruku said he was ready to take over the leadership of the capital and introduce reforms aimed at improving service delivery and transforming the city.

The CS argued that Nairobi required a leader with integrity, vision and strong leadership skills to address its challenges and unlock its economic potential.

“Nairobi is for all Kenyans, is the capital city of our country, and must be led as such. This is the hub of East Africa and the greater East and Central Business Hub,” Ruku said.

He further cited his previous experience in elective politics as evidence of his leadership credentials, questioning why he should not be considered for the city's top seat.

“You people know very well that I was previously an elected leader. Is there any problem if I vie and get elected here in Nairobi? Am I not able to lead this county?” he posed.

Ruku's declaration adds to the political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Nairobi expected to be among the closely watched gubernatorial contests.