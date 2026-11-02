Why Sakaja has ditched UDA for ODM

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), ditching the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in a political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Senior party officials, led by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, welcomed Sakaja into the party on Monday, November 2, at ODM headquarters, Chungwa House, in Nairobi.

Speaking after being received into the party, Sakaja attributed his decision to the influence of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ODM's founding leader.

“Baba, Raila Odinga is the one who told me to join ODM,” Sakaja said.

His move follows weeks of speculation about his political future, as the governor has increasingly associated himself with ODM leaders and party activities.

Sakaja attended an ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday, October 31, where he asked Nairobi residents to guide him on his political direction.

Sakaja's entry into ODM sets the stage for a contest over the party's ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, with the governor now seeking to secure the party's backing as he prepares for the 2027 elections.

His move also marks a shift in Nairobi's political alignments as parties position themselves ahead of the next General Election.