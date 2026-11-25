Audio By Vocalize

Participants march during 16 days of activism against gender based violence. [File, Standard]

Children learn their first lessons about respectful relationships and gender equality long before they enter a classroom. They learn by watching how adults treat one another, listening to peers and the media, and noticing whether humiliation or intimidation within families and communities is challenged or ignored. Each time we confront abuse—or remain silent—we teach the next generation what society considers acceptable.

Preventing violence therefore requires sustained education in schools and families; engagement with communities, religious leaders, and the media; and campaigns that reshape how women and men understand equality and respectful relationships. It must also directly engage people who perpetrate violence—or are at risk of doing so—by combining accountability with structured interventions that can change abusive behaviour. As Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reminds us, “We must raise our daughters differently. We must also raise our sons differently.”

Prevention alone is not enough. This year’s global 16 Days of Activism campaign theme, “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity,” highlights the chain of barriers survivors face when they seek—or consider seeking—justice. It is both a call to action and a test of our collective resolve.

Across Kenya, many survivors continue to face major barriers to support: high service costs, long distances, stigma, intimidation, and delays. Economic dependence, pressure to reconcile, and concerns about confidentiality may further discourage reporting or make it difficult to continue through the justice process.

Findings from the Italy-funded programme “Let It Not Happen Again,” implemented by UN Women and OHCHR in six Kenyan Counties—Nairobi, Kilifi, Isiolo, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Kisumu—show that these pressures can persist even after a survivor reports violence.

A woman may know where to seek help but be unable to afford the journey. A case may reach court, only to be withdrawn after threats or family pressure. Temporary shelter may end with a return to the same conditions of economic dependence. These barriers are often especially acute for adolescents, persons with disabilities, women living in poverty, and survivors in remote areas.

Delays can leave survivors uncertain about their safety, struggling to afford repeated journeys, and exposed to continuing intimidation or pressure to reconcile. Recounting the violence to multiple service providers—sometimes without adequate privacy—can deepen the emotional burden of seeking help. As these pressures accumulate, continuing with a case becomes increasingly difficult.

Justice is more than a courtroom outcome. It begins when a survivor can report violence safely, is believed and treated with dignity, receives timely medical and psychosocial care, and is connected to protection and legal assistance. It also depends on effective investigation, fair and timely adjudication, appropriate remedies, and economic opportunities that enable survivors to rebuild their lives.

Every institution a survivor encounters must therefore contribute to a coordinated, accessible, and accountable pathway to justice.

Violence against women in Kenya remains alarmingly prevalent. According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, 34 per cent of women have experienced physical violence since age 15, while 13 per cent have experienced sexual violence.

Kenya has taken important steps to strengthen survivors’ access to justice and protection, including specialized courts, clearer procedures for handling gender-based violence, and guidance to improve family justice. Femicide has also received greater public and policy attention, alongside technology-facilitated gender-based violence such as online harassment and cyberstalking.

The priority now is effective implementation.

This requires:

Adequate and predictable public financing;

Stronger coordination between national and county institutions;

Accessible survivor services in every county;

Improved case-management and data systems; and

Clear institutional accountability for results.





Women-led and survivor-led organizations must also be meaningfully included and adequately resourced, given their indispensable role in prevention, referral, and accompaniment.

During these 16 Days of Activism, let us move beyond awareness to action. Let us stand with survivors, challenge harmful norms, strengthen institutions, and hold perpetrators accountable—so that every woman and girl can live free from violence and fear, and fulfil her potential.

- Vincenzo Del Monaco, Ambassador of Italy to Kenya, and Antonia NGabala-Sodonon, UN Women Kenya Country Representative