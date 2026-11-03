Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal

Construction of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway (A8). [Courtesy]

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of pocketing 3.5 billion shillings after his administration cancelled a tender to construct the Rironi Mau Summit road, which was to be constructed by Vinci, a French company.

The government paid 7.1 billion shillings as a cancellation fee to the French consortium before the tender was given to China Road and Bridges Corporation and Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International Engineering.