Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Gachagua: Opposition ticket will not be handed out on a silver platter

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an exclusive interview on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged opposition leaders seeking to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election to mobilise voters nationwide, warning that no aspirant should expect to secure the presidential ticket without demonstrating their electoral strength.

Gachagua said leaders must move beyond hotel meetings and television appearances and engage directly with Kenyans if they hope to build a strong support base.

“Kenyans cannot vote for you when they have not seen you or heard you,” he said, arguing that the aspirant who successfully persuades and mobilises the majority would have an advantage in the race for the opposition ticket.

He dismissed suggestions that some opposition leaders should mobilise voters for another candidate without having a meaningful say in the coalition’s leadership arrangements.

Gachagua said there was no agreement under which one group would do the groundwork and mobilise supporters only for another to take over leadership.

The former deputy president also criticised supporters threatening to vote for Ruto if their preferred opposition candidate fails to secure the coalition’s presidential ticket.

He warned that such statements could alienate supporters of other aspirants and undermine efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the polls.

Gachagua said he had already told his supporters that although he believed he was the best candidate, he would back whoever emerged through an agreed selection formula and mobilise his followers behind the eventual flag bearer.

He challenged other opposition leaders to make similar commitments, saying they had a responsibility to rein in supporters who attack potential coalition partners.

Gachagua welcomed the mobilisation efforts of the Linda Mwananchi movement, praising its messaging and energy.

He also expressed confidence that his planned engagement with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna would help strengthen cooperation among opposition leaders.

He maintained that the opposition’s presidential candidate would be chosen through an agreed process rather than imposed by a small group of leaders, insisting that aspirants must demonstrate their ability to attract voters before securing the ticket.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

DCP Leader Gachagua 2027 General Elections United Opposition Opposition Candidate
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
39 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved