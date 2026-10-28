Gachagua: Opposition ticket will not be handed out on a silver platter

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an exclusive interview on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged opposition leaders seeking to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election to mobilise voters nationwide, warning that no aspirant should expect to secure the presidential ticket without demonstrating their electoral strength.

Gachagua said leaders must move beyond hotel meetings and television appearances and engage directly with Kenyans if they hope to build a strong support base.

“Kenyans cannot vote for you when they have not seen you or heard you,” he said, arguing that the aspirant who successfully persuades and mobilises the majority would have an advantage in the race for the opposition ticket.

He dismissed suggestions that some opposition leaders should mobilise voters for another candidate without having a meaningful say in the coalition’s leadership arrangements.

Gachagua said there was no agreement under which one group would do the groundwork and mobilise supporters only for another to take over leadership.

The former deputy president also criticised supporters threatening to vote for Ruto if their preferred opposition candidate fails to secure the coalition’s presidential ticket.

He warned that such statements could alienate supporters of other aspirants and undermine efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the polls.

Gachagua said he had already told his supporters that although he believed he was the best candidate, he would back whoever emerged through an agreed selection formula and mobilise his followers behind the eventual flag bearer.

He challenged other opposition leaders to make similar commitments, saying they had a responsibility to rein in supporters who attack potential coalition partners.

Gachagua welcomed the mobilisation efforts of the Linda Mwananchi movement, praising its messaging and energy.

He also expressed confidence that his planned engagement with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna would help strengthen cooperation among opposition leaders.

He maintained that the opposition’s presidential candidate would be chosen through an agreed process rather than imposed by a small group of leaders, insisting that aspirants must demonstrate their ability to attract voters before securing the ticket.