No political rhetoric at Raila's first memorial

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ODM Vice Chair Otiende Amollo warns politicians coming for the first anniversary of Raila Odinga's death to keep off political differences. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

ODM Vice Chair Otiende Amollo has issued a stern warning to politicians against turning the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death into a political contest, cautioning that ferrying supporters to Bondo could undermine the solemn occasion and disrespect the bereaved family.

Amollo urged political leaders and their supporters to attend Thursday’s commemoration at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, with humility and respect, insisting that the event was intended to honour Raila’s life rather than showcase political strength or rally support for competing camps.

He spoke as family members, friends and supporters gathered for a candlelighting ceremony ahead of the anniversary on October 15, 2026, amid growing calls for the event to remain peaceful and free from political confrontations.

“As for tomorrow, the family and the organising committee had requested, as Ida had announced, tomorrow’s event all are invited. But you are invited to come and honour the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga at the first anniversary,” Amollo said.

Amollo’s warning places the responsibility on political leaders to ensure that grief does not become an opportunity for confrontation. The anniversary, he insists, must remain about remembering Raila—not measuring who commands the largest crowd.

He emphasised that although Raila spent decades in politics and came from a political family, his remembrance should not become an arena for rivalry.

“Tomorrow’s event is not a political event. It is a family event, a religious event and a cultural event. It is not an arena of political contestation to show how much support you have or less support any one else has,” he said.

Amollo warned that anyone seeking to turn the gathering into a demonstration of political influence would be doing a disservice to the family, the church and Raila’s memory.

He also appealed to politicians to discourage the mobilisation of organised groups commonly associated with political rallies, saying attendees should make their own way to Bondo rather than be transported in buses for political purposes.

“Mama Ida requested we encourage those who can come on their own and not through carrying on buses. That is the genesis of that culture,” he said.

The ODM vice chair said the presence of guests from across the region and abroad made it important for Kenya to demonstrate maturity and preserve Raila’s international standing.

“We have guests from all over the region and abroad. We want to keep our own issues to ourselves,” he said.

In a pointed message to elected leaders and political aspirants, Amollo urged them to leave their ambitions and discussions about presidential or other political terms out of the commemoration.

“Those elected will want to say two or three terms, tomorrow is a no term day. Keep your terms to yourselves and let us focus on Raila Odinga,” he said. Raila Junior lights a candle in remembrance of his late father Raila Odinga on October 14, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

His remarks reflect the sensitivities surrounding the anniversary of a political figure whose influence cut across party lines and whose legacy continues to shape political conversations following his death.

Earlier, Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, also called for a peaceful and solemn remembrance, urging Kenyans to respect the different ways people related to her husband.

“We are remembering him in different ways. Both family and friends he touched them in different ways,” she said.

Ida described Raila as a politician, engineer, brother, father and friend, noting that his legacy meant different things to different people.

She also appealed for tolerance, reminding supporters that democratic participation must accommodate opposing opinions without violence.

“Democracy demands everybody to be given a hearing but not everybody is right. You should not disagree with those who do not agree with you in a violent manner,” she said.

Raila, who served as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013, was one of Kenya’s most influential political figures, with a career spanning decades of opposition politics, democratic reform campaigns and presidential contests.