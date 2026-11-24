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Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been perfoming NEDP leadership functions. [File, Standard]

The High Court has for the second time declined to issue orders barring former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from holding or exercising any leadership position in the National Economic Development Party (NEDP).

Justice Rose Aburili rejected an application by lawyer Nick Sanare seeking conservatory orders to stop Sonko from serving as a party leader, founding member or holding any position within the party's governing body pending determination of the petition challenging his eligibility.

Instead, the judge directed that the petition be mentioned on February 3, 2027, for highlighting of submissions and fixing of a judgment date.

The judge further directed lawyer Sanare 14 days within which to respond to the responses filed and to file his submissions while Sonko and other respondents and interested parties were given two weeks to comply with filing their pleadings ahead of the scheduled hearing date.

At the same time, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which was enjoined as an interested party has opposed its continued participation in the case, asking the court to strike out its name from the proceedings with costs.

The commission argued that the petitioner had not demonstrated any act, omission or decision attributable to it that would amount to a failure to discharge its constitutional and statutory mandate.

EACC further maintained that it had been improperly and unnecessarily joined to the proceedings, arguing that there was no legal or factual basis for its participation in the dispute.

The latest directions come after the petitioner filed an application under certificate of urgency on October 23, 2026, seeking conservatory orders against Sonko and challenging his eligibility to serve as a party leader, founding member or hold any other position within NEDP's governing body following his impeachment as Nairobi governor.

Sanare argues that Sonko is constitutionally disqualified from holding leadership positions in political parties after his removal from office on December 17, 2020, over charges including abuse of office and gross misconduct.

He contends that the impeachment was upheld by the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, disqualifying Sonko from holding positions in the governing body of a political party.

He relies on Article 75(3) of the Constitution and Sections 7(3)(d) and 13 of the Political Parties Act, arguing that the provisions bar persons disqualified from public office or found to have contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution from serving in political party leadership.

However, in his petition, the lawyer wants the court to permanently restrain Sonko from exercising any party leadership position within NEDP's governing body, irrespective of the title assigned to him.

He has also sought orders stopping the Registrar of Political Parties from registering, recognising or gazetting Sonko as a founding member or official of NEDP or any other political party.

Further, he wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) prohibited from accepting or acting upon nomination certificates, party lists or other documents signed by Sonko in his purported capacity as a party official.

The petitioner has also asked the court to compel the Registrar of Political Parties to disclose NEDP's registration documents, list of founding members and governing body officials, alongside records relating to proposed changes in the party's leadership published in the Kenya Gazette on October 9, 2026.

He argues that the proposed changes could pave the way for Sonko to assume another senior position within the party, potentially circumventing the constitutional and statutory restrictions he relies on.

Sanare cites media reports alleging that Sonko has been performing party leadership functions, including presenting candidates for by-elections, revoking appointments, suspending party activities and conducting grassroots campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He further claims that Sonko has been leading the party’s campaigns in the Migwani Ward by-election.

The latest case comes barely weeks after Sonko filed a fresh constitutional petition seeking to overturn the June 24, 2021 judgment that upheld his impeachment as Nairobi governor.

Sanare is therefore asking the court to intervene and prevent the Registrar of Political Parties from formally recognising the proposed changes before the dispute over Sonko’s eligibility is determined.

The Registrar of Political Parties has also opposed the application by the lawyer

In the separate case, Sonko is also challenging the validity of the High Court judgment that upheld his impeachment, arguing that it was delivered by a bench led by former Justice Said Chitembwe, who was later removed from office following allegations of misconduct.

Sonko argues that the June 24, 2021 judgment upholding his impeachment was compromised by the participation of Chitembwe, who chaired the three-judge bench alongside Justices Wilfrida Okwany and Weldon Korir.

He contends that Chitembwe’s subsequent removal from office over gross misconduct raises questions about the impartiality and independence of the bench that heard his case.”

Sonko further alleges that Chitembwe failed to disclose a relationship with him and should have recused himself from the proceedings.

The Supreme Court upheld the tribunal’s recommendation that Chitembwe be removed from office in December 2023.

The two cases raise separate but related questions about the legal consequences of Sonko's impeachment and his continued political ambitions.