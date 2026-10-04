Betraying Baba: Constitutional violations cloud Raila's first anniversary

Kenyans may have started marking the first anniversary of the late Raila Odinga, but the erosion of the democratic ideals he fought hard to help the country achieve is rapidly diving into an abyss as his former allies and government operatives push back on democratic ideals just a year after his death.
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