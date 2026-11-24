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US President Donald Trump after the signing ceremony of a peace deal with Rwanda President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. [AFP]

The US has continued to rely on sanctions as a foreign policy instrument aimed at influencing the conduct of targeted actors and addressing conflicts.

However, the effectiveness of this approach in facilitating conflict resolution remains a subject of debate, particularly in light of developments on the ground, which do not always reflect the intended outcomes.

These concerns have recently been echoed by US Lawmakers, who have questioned the implications of such sanctions and their potential to impede dialogue and efforts towards achieving a lasting solution.

Against this backdrop, Representatives Joe Wilson and Ryan Zinke, along with Senator Mike Rounds, recently asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to reconsider the sanctions targeting Rwanda’s defence institutions.

If Bessent heeds their call, he would take an important step towards saving a peace process that is falling apart under the weight of one-sided pressure. The first reason to review the sanctions is straightforward: a peace agreement cannot survive when one signatory feels the referee is only blowing the whistle on one side.

The current sanctions, targeting the Rwanda Defence Force, the Ministry of Defence and a Rwandan financial institution, were imposed even as the DRC continues to fall short of its own commitments.

The lawmakers put it clearly in their letter. These measures are “handicapping one party, while leaving the other party to the agreement emboldened to pursue a military solution rather than implement the peace agreement”.

They have a point. The current approach is clearly unbalanced. The DRC’s main obligation under the agreement is to neutralise the FDLR, an armed group founded by individuals responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. That commitment remains unfulfilled.

If Rwanda comes to believe that Washington will punish it regardless of its own conduct while Kinshasa is allowed to drag its feet without consequences, there will be little incentive to stay the course. Reviewing the sanctions would therefore send an important message: the mediator will hold both parties to the same standard.

The second reason follows naturally from the first: Washington cannot get the Tshisekedi government to meet its obligations without applying pressure more evenly. The current situation allows Kinshasa to treat the Accords as a one-way street, collecting diplomatic benefits and American sympathy while putting off the difficult work of neutralising the FDLR and getting its own institutions in order.

The lawmakers’ letter stresses that addressing the FDLR threat “remains essential to implementing the Washington Accords and achieving lasting peace”. Yet, by every objective assessment, the DRC’s commitments remain “wholly unmet, and with no accountability”.

If Bessent reviews the sanctions and makes them dependent on progress from both sides, it would send a clear message to Kinshasa: that dragging one's feet comes with costs, not just benefits. These two objectives, keeping Rwanda engaged in the process and getting the DRC to honour its commitments, serve a much bigger interest: Preserving America's credibility as an honest broker. The United States invested considerable diplomatic capital in bringing the Washington Accords together, and President Trump personally presided over their signing in December 2025.

If that effort is allowed to collapse into a one-sided enforcement exercise, future American mediation efforts in Africa and elsewhere will be viewed with suspicion. Why would any party trust Washington to oversee a peace deal if it believes the mediator cannot remain neutral?

Washington can only maintain its influence if both parties see it as a mediator they can turn to when the process runs into trouble. That role depends on applying the same standards to everyone.

There is also a bigger question: what does America actually stand to gain or lose?

The US has been pursuing a minerals-for-security arrangement with the DRC, seeking preferential access to cobalt, copper and other critical minerals. But any deal that depends on stability in the Congo is built on shaky ground if the country's institutions remain weak, its military fragmented and its commitments under the Accords unfulfilled. Siding against Rwanda in these circumstances will not produce a stable DRC.

It risks leaving Washington with a country sliding further into instability while alienating a potential regional partner. Rwanda, by contrast, could play an important stabilising role if the peace deal succeeds. It has demonstrated state capacity and discipline within its security forces. If Washington continues to treat Rwanda as the problem and the DRC as the victim, it risks losing on both fronts: it will fail to secure the stable investment environment it wants in the Congo while also alienating a partner that could help bring greater security to the region.

Reviewing the sanctions is therefore a necessary correction to a policy that has confused short-term political gains with long-term strategic interests. Ultimately, reconsidering the sanctions would help preserve America's standing as a mediator capable of bringing the parties to a lasting agreement. In a region where the collapse of a functioning peace process would leave a vacuum for instability to fill, this is not about doing Rwanda a favour. It is about protecting both American and regional interests: a win-win peace that holds.

-The author is a communications and media consultant