Raila anniversary: Kang'o ka Jaramogi emerges as a fortress of knowledge and history

At Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, history is taking a new physical form. The ancestral home that witnessed the political life of Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and later became closely associated with his son, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, is undergoing a major transformation ahead of Raila’s first anniversary.
The home is slowly evolving into a memorial and heritage site, with two generations of the Odinga family’s political history brought together through mausoleums, photographs, artworks, landscaping and other features expected to tell the story of Kenya’s political journey.
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