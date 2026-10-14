Ruto's stalled pet projects miss out in President's ongoing tour of North Rift

President William Ruto greets residents of Tiaty, Baringo County during his tour of the North Rift region. [PCS]

President William Ruto is on a 10-day tour of the North Rift region, which will culminate in the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The tour, which started in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County, on Saturday, will see the President launch and commission several projects across the region.