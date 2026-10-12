Ruto's 50-50 pledge: Are women at the table or left behind?

President William Ruto launches the Kenya Kwanza Wome's Charter in June 2022. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto came to power promising women a bigger share of political power, greater access to economic opportunities and better public services. Nearly four years later, women leaders and activists are asking a question that will increasingly shape the debate ahead of the 2027 General Election: how much of that promise has translated into change in their lives?

The record is mixed. The administration has established the Office of the Women’s Rights Advisor, expanded programmes intended to improve access to credit and pursued reforms in healthcare. Yet the pledge to reserve half of Cabinet positions for women remains unfulfilled, while questions persist over the implementation of gender equality measures, the reach of economic empowerment programmes and access to essential services.