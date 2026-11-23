President William Ruto delivers the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Nairobi. [PCS]

It didn’t take long for commentary to flow following President William Ruto’s 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA). Supporters praised the data avalanche pervading the speech, while critics immediately challenged the figures. We are nowhere close to a nation that operates on a single version of truth.

Of course, we’ll never get to this point when every source of the truth is treated as the only one, so you have an untidy menu to pick from, say, the President’s Delivery Unit, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Parliamentary Budget Office, Controller of Budget, Auditor-General, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Ministry of ICT or even the National Treasury itself. Everybody has their own dashboard.