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IFAW Senior GIS Analyst Wicliff Mutero trains Olgulului Community Wildlife rangers on the use of EarthRanger, a digital platform designed to improve wildlife monitoring in the Amboseli ecosystem. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

At 6 am, Corporal Kipeli Ole Lesiden begins his day alongside fellow Olgulului Community Wildlife Rangers reviewing reports of incidents recorded overnight before heading out on patrol.

The first task is to establish whether there have been security incidents, wildlife-related threats or cases of human-wildlife conflict during the night. Where an incident is reported, the rangers organise patrols to establish what happened, assess the situation and respond.

For years, documenting wildlife sightings, security threats and cases of human-wildlife conflict has involved recording observations in notebooks, taking GPS coordinates and calling their office to relay information collected in the field.

"Before heading out, we need to know what happened during the night, where an incident was reported and whether there is a threat that requires immediate attention. This helps us plan our patrols and determine which areas need our attention first," Lesiden said.

But a new digital conservation monitoring platform is expected to change how the rangers track wildlife, share field information and respond to threats, particularly elephant movements towards communities living around Amboseli National Park.

Lesiden is among 48 Olgulului Community Wildlife Rangers (OCWR) trained to use EarthRanger, a platform that brings together wildlife tracking, field observations and security information to support conservation operations.

One of its key features is the ability to generate early-warning alerts when GPS-collared elephants approach designated areas around villages, giving response teams an opportunity to intervene before encounters with people occur.

Wicliff Mutero, IFAW's Senior GIS Analyst, said the system uses geofencing, which allows conservation teams to create virtual boundaries around vulnerable settlements and receive alerts when tracked elephants approach them.

"The idea is to make sure that when an elephant is moving towards a particular village, the people responsible for responding to human-wildlife conflict are informed early enough. That allows them to alert the relevant teams and take appropriate action before the elephant reaches the village," Mutero said.

The alerts can be transmitted through WhatsApp and text messages where network connectivity is available. However, the system depends on elephants having GPS collars connected to the platform and geofences being configured around vulnerable areas.

The technology is being introduced in the Olgulului-Ololarashi area, which forms a buffer around Amboseli National Park and provides important dispersal and migratory space for elephants and other wildlife.

Wildlife movement beyond the park brings animals into community land in search of food, water and space, increasing the possibility of conflict with people and livestock.

Olgulului Community Wildlife Rangers operate under the Olgulului Land Trust, with Team Lioness forming part of the wider ranger force. Their responsibilities include wildlife surveillance, habitat monitoring and responding to human-wildlife conflict.

Beyond tracking elephants, EarthRanger will enable rangers to record sightings of different species, including giraffes and pangolins, providing conservation managers with regular information about wildlife presence across the landscape.

Mutero said these observations would help conservation managers understand changes in wildlife activity and identify areas requiring closer monitoring.

"The rangers spend most of their time in the field and encounter wildlife in areas where conservation managers may not be present. Recording these sightings makes the information available to the wider team and helps build a better understanding of what is happening across the landscape," he said.

The platform will also enable rangers to document suspected illegal activities, including bushmeat hunting, and share information that can guide security patrols.

Another advantage is its ability to integrate information from GPS collars, vehicle trackers, camera traps and mobile phones, allowing conservation teams to access information from different sources in one system.

Mutero said this would improve coordination compared with relying on separate reports from different field teams.

"Instead of having information from wildlife collars, camera traps and ranger patrols sitting in separate systems, EarthRanger allows conservation teams to bring it together. This makes it easier to understand what is happening in the ecosystem and coordinate responses," he said.

The rangers have previously relied on ArcGIS Survey123 for more than five years. The two platforms will run alongside each other for at least one month as the team assesses the quality of information collected before deciding whether to fully transition to EarthRanger.

However, poor network coverage in parts of the landscape could affect real-time information sharing. Mutero said the platform can store information on mobile phones when there is no internet connection and upload it once connectivity is restored. Rangers will continue using radios during emergencies.

Although the software is free, its implementation requires investment in mobile phones, computers and screens. OCWR has 10 teams, but only three locations currently have large screens for displaying monitoring information.

The Amboseli Ecosystem Management Plan 2020–2030 identifies expanding settlements, farming, infrastructure development and charcoal burning among the pressures affecting wildlife corridors and habitat connectivity.

Mutero said strengthening community ranger capacity was important in protecting wildlife while improving relations with residents living alongside animals.

"Coexistence has to start to be possible. Communities living alongside wildlife should not only experience the negative side of conservation. They need to see benefits from protecting wildlife and feel that their concerns are being addressed," he said.

For Assistant Warden Esnas Olais Meriten, EarthRanger will improve the accuracy and consistency of information collected by community rangers through reporting templates that guide users on the details to capture when documenting wildlife sightings and incidents.

He said the system would help ensure that reports contain relevant information, including accurate GPS coordinates, making it easier for conservation managers to establish where incidents occur and plan appropriate responses.

"Previously, reporting depended on how individual rangers recorded and relayed information. With EarthRanger, the templates guide you on what details to provide depending on the incident. This will help us collect more accurate and standardised information that can be used to make conservation decisions," Meriten said.

He said rangers monitor threats including poaching, human-wildlife conflict, habitat destruction and encroachment. Fencing by farmers is also a concern because it restricts wildlife movement and disrupts established corridors. His experience growing up in the community has helped him understand the challenges facing both residents and wildlife.

"We encounter different challenges in this landscape, from wildlife entering farms to activities that interfere with their movement. Having accurate information on where these incidents happen will help us identify affected areas and understand the threats facing wildlife," he said.