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A voter casts the ballot in the Ol Kalou by-election in Nyandarua County. [File, Standard]

In many homes across this country, there is an empty chair at the table. It belongs to the daughter who trained as a nurse and now nurses the sick of another country, because her own could not employ her.

It belongs to the young man who finished university, sent out a hundred applications, and now cannot meet his father’s eyes. It belongs to the mother who went to hospital to give life and never came back. It belongs to the man on the roadside holding a sign that asks for work, any work, because he has children to feed. It belongs to the grandfather who died of a disease that could have been managed, because there was no money.

It belongs to the grandmother robbed of her land, now a squatter in her own village. And in some homes, it belongs to a son who went out to be heard and did not come home, or to a daughter killed at the hands of the one she loved. Every one of those chairs is a promise this country made, and did not keep.

At midnight on the twelfth of December 1963, a new flag rose over Kenya. Our forefathers and foremothers paid for it. Dedan Kimathi went to the gallows. Mekatilili wa Menza was taken hundreds of miles from her home, escaped, and walked back to her people. Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima fought in the forests of Nyandarua and lived to see that flag go up. They did not fight for themselves. They fought for us: for a Kenya where every child goes to a good school, every family can see a doctor, every citizen sleeps in safety, and hard work is enough.

Our first leaders wrote that dream into Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965, and named three enemies: poverty, disease and ignorance. Sixty-three years later, those enemies are still among us. And they have been joined by a fourth. Greed.

A few grew rich at the expense of the many. The public interest was sold for private gain. Corruption, tribalism and cronyism took root. The dream was betrayed. Countries in Asia that stood where we stood in 1963 transformed their economies and joined the developed world. We were left behind. It was never for lack of talent. It was for lack of leadership. But Kenyans have never taken betrayal lying down. Our mothers went to Uhuru Park. Our Gen X went to the streets. And we won back multiparty democracy. In 2002, we came together and made its promise real.

Then came 2007. More than a thousand Kenyans dead. Hundreds of thousands driven from their homes. More empty chairs. It is a past to which we must never return. Out of that darkness came the Constitution of Kenya 2010. It is what binds us together. In it, we promised one another that no more than two-thirds of any elective or appointive body would be of one gender. We promised Kenyans with disability their place in public life. We promised our young people education, work and a voice.

Sixteen years later, the law to give full effect to the two-thirds gender principle has still not been passed. In 2020, the Chief Justice advised the President to dissolve Parliament over that failure. In 2022, Kenyans elected seven women governors out of forty-seven. Those are empty chairs too. Seats promised to women, to young people and to Kenyans with disability, then quietly kept for somebody else.

And Chapter Six, on leadership and integrity, tells us that public office is a public trust: that leaders must be chosen for their integrity, competence and suitability, and must answer to the people for every decision they take.

Today, there are homes where a woman still walks for hours to fetch water. Hospitals that send patients out to buy their own gloves. Young men drowning their desperation in illicit brews. And yet there is always money for waste. Those in power live in great comfort while millions of Kenyans struggle to afford a simple meal. This is not what our forefathers and foremothers fought for.

For me, this is personal. When I chaired the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, a mother came to see me. I will not tell you her name, because her grief belongs to her. She carried a photograph of her son in a plastic sleeve, the kind you keep a certificate in. She put it on my desk and said nothing for a long time. Then she asked me one question. Will anybody be held to account? I have carried that question ever since. Kenyans ask it about the money that disappeared, the hospital never built, the road paid for three times. Will anybody be held to account?

As Vice Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, I helped lead the digitalisation of our Judiciary, because I had watched ordinary Kenyans lose their cases, their savings and their faith in justice to a file that had gone “missing”. Reform is slow, thankless work. But it can be done. I have done it, with patriots who quietly get the job done.

If our politics is dirty, it does not need more dirty hands. Not corrupt hands. Not divisive hands.

Now look at what Kenyans do when they are given half a chance. M-Pesa showed the world how to send money by phone. Cellulant moves payments for businesses across Africa. A young Kenyan woman built Pezesha to lend to the small businesses the banks would not look at. Food for Education began by cooking lunch for a handful of hungry children; today it serves hot school meals to hundreds of thousands. Apollo Agriculture puts seed, fertiliser, credit and advice into a farmer’s hands through a mobile phone. And in 2008, in our darkest days, Kenyans built Ushahidi so that citizens could report the violence around them. That is Kenya. We can compete with the very best in the world, and we can become one of Africa’s leading nations. It is possible to give every child a quality public education, so that a girl in Turkana has the same chance as a girl in Kilimani. It is possible to provide affordable, high-quality, fit-for-purpose healthcare, so that no family ever again sets a place at the table for a mother who is not coming home. It is possible to provide security in every part of our country, including inside our homes, where too many women and girls still live in fear. It is possible to make farming a source of prosperity, and to put affordable credit in the hands of our small businesses, many of them run by women and young people, so that they can build jobs and generational wealth.

It is possible to create high-quality jobs here at home, so that our nurses and engineers go abroad because they choose to, and not because they must. It is possible to build an efficient, affordable and reliable public transport system that every Kenyan can use. It is possible to put the services of government on every citizen’s phone, so that no Kenyan ever again pays a bribe for a document that is theirs by right. It is possible to protect our forests, our rivers and our wildlife for future generations, and to build a country where the dignity of every Kenyan is protected.

None of this will happen by magic. It needs good governance, the rule of law, and leaders who live the values of our Constitution and of

To our Gen Zs and our millennials: three in every four Kenyans are under thirty-five. You are not the edge of this country. You are its centre. You should sit where national decisions are made: in the Cabinet, on the boards of our public institutions, and in every room where your future is decided. To Kenyans with disability: our Constitution promises that at least five per cent of our public bodies will be persons with disabilities.

This is our moment, our moment to occupy Parliament, to occupy the Senate. To occupy every county assembly, to occupy the governors’ mansions. To occupy every Woman Representative seat with women of integrity, valour, vision and results. Let me be clear about how. We will not occupy with stones. We will not occupy with fire. We will not force a single gate. Article 1 of our Constitution says that all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya. We the people.

For too long it has sat in a drawer at home. Today, we take it out. No one can abduct the vote in your hand. No one can teargas it. No one can beat it. No one can make it disappear in the night. Your vote fills that seat. Your vote occupies. We occupy for Carilton Maina, the university student shot dead in Kibera. We occupy for Rex Masai, who went out to be heard in June 2024 and never came home. We occupy for Albert Ojwang, who went into a police cell alive and did not come out alive. We occupy for Julia Njoki, who died in custody in Nanyuki, leaving a family that is still asking what happened. We occupy for Maureen Nduku in Gikomba and Sheryl Adhiambo in Huruma, both killed by gunshot wounds, so that their files never go “missing”, and their families see justice.

If you are a Kenyan, eighteen or older and not yet registered, go to your nearest IEBC registration centre or your embassy or consulate with your national identity card or your passport, and register. It costs nothing. It takes minutes.

Let us realise this dream together. Let us build a new Kenya together. The road will be long. There will be setbacks. There are people who would very much like us to fail. But freedom from colonial rule looked impossible. Multiparty democracy looked impossible. A new Constitution looked impossible. We did it then. We can do it again.