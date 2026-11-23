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Kakamega Central secondary school head teachers collect KCSE examination papers at Kakamega District Commissioners offices on November 2, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

There was a time in the village when completing Form Four was an occasion for thanksgiving. Parents slaughtered a chicken, neighbours congratulated the family, and the young man or woman who had survived four years of boarding school returned home with an air of achievement. There was excitement, certainly, but there was also a certain dignity. One knew that although school had ended, life had only begun. Today, however, some of our children appear to have interpreted the completion of KCSE as the official graduation ceremony from every known moral obligation.

The Village Wisdom has been watching the celebrations of the 2026 Form Four leavers with a mixture of amusement, disbelief and something approaching parental hypertension.

One particular video has sent shockwaves through the living rooms of respectable Kenyan households. A group of young ladies, apparently celebrating the completion of their examinations, announced their arrival into the world of adulthood with a rather unusual declaration. They were coming for wababaz. Married women were advised to guard their husbands. Their message, delivered with the confidence of people announcing a presidential election victory, was essentially: Chunga bwana yako, tunawakujia!

Good heavens! Since when did completing secondary school become a declaration of war against other people's marriages?

I imagine fathers watching those clips, adjusting their spectacles, putting down their cups of tea and wondering whether the girls they escorted to school four years ago had been attending lessons or secretly studying the art of dismantling households. Somewhere, a father is probably looking at his daughter and asking himself whether the school fees he has been paying included an elective course in matrimonial invasion.

And spare the mothers. Some cannot walk through town, attend a women's meeting or even sit comfortably in a church gathering without wondering whether the women whispering behind them have watched something involving their daughters. A mother hears two women laughing as she approaches and suddenly becomes a detective. Did they see my daughter? Was there a video? Is that laughter about me? The village has become a courtroom, and every mother suspects that her daughter is somewhere in the dock.

Yet the most fascinating part is that some of these young people seem perfectly comfortable knowing that their parents can access the same videos. There is no apparent embarrassment, no attempt to hide, no hesitation. The audience is not merely the fellow teenagers. It includes the very people who bought their school uniforms, paid examination fees and spent sleepless nights praying for their success.

Even more amusing are the exchanges in which young people tease their mothers for offering advice about youthful indiscretions. When a mother warns her daughter against being carried away by excitement, the response is practically a challenge to maternal authority: Hizo vitu mnafanya tulifanya yote! In other words, Mum, we know you have been there.

Some girls even turn their mothers' advice into an invitation for an imaginary competition: Are you sure you did what I am doing? Did you have these styles? Did you go this far?

The Village Wisdom is left wondering whether the next parent-teacher meeting will require mothers to submit their own youthful CVs before their advice can be accepted.

But behind the laughter lies a serious question. What exactly is happening in the minds of these young people?

Psychologists have long recognised the influence of peer conformity and social learning on adolescent behaviour. Albert Bandura's Social Learning Theory explains how people acquire behaviours by observing others, imitating models and noticing the rewards that follow particular actions. On social media, those rewards are often immediate: likes, comments, followers, attention and the temporary celebrity that comes with going viral.

A young person posts something provocative, friends cheer, strangers comment, and suddenly the behaviour appears fashionable. The more outrageous the performance, the greater the possibility of attention. In such an environment, good judgement can easily be sacrificed at the altar of visibility.

There is also what psychologists describe as online disinhibition. Behind a phone screen, people sometimes express themselves in ways they would hesitate to reproduce in a family gathering, a church service or a face-to-face conversation. The screen creates an illusion of distance from consequences. Unfortunately, the internet has an exceptionally long memory.

Of course, we must be careful not to mistake every provocative joke for a declaration of actual intention. Some of these clips are youthful comedy, exaggerated performances and attempts to entertain friends. Completing secondary school is a genuine milestone, and young people deserve to celebrate. But when the performance repeatedly celebrates disrespect, sexual recklessness, humiliation and the apparent disregard for other people's relationships, we must ask what values are being normalised.

The problem is not that our children have discovered humour. It is that sometimes the punchline is becoming more important than the principle.

And then there is the business of photographs and videos. Some young people appear determined to document every private moment, every provocative pose and every questionable adventure. One wonders whether they understand that today's audience of cheering classmates may become tomorrow's employers, professional colleagues, spouses or even their own children's future teachers. The internet does not always appreciate the distinction between a joke made at seventeen and a reputation carried at thirty.

But the examination celebrations have offered another spectacle that deserves attention: the treatment of school property.

We have seen videos of candidates tearing books, scattering revision materials, staging mock funerals for textbooks and, in some instances, burning the very materials that parents struggled to purchase. One recent group even arranged a mock burial for their textbooks, complete with flowers and crosses. Elsewhere, a school leaver decided that his trousers deserved a dramatic farewell, cutting them into strips. Apparently, the final examination paper had also marked the death of the uniform!

What a peculiar way to celebrate knowledge: destroy the very instruments through which it was acquired.

Those books could have been taken home, donated to younger siblings, passed to needy learners or returned to school libraries. The children who come behind them could have benefited from the same resources. Instead, some appear to believe that education is complete only when the evidence of having studied has been destroyed.

Perhaps the most revealing lesson, however, came from a rather ordinary parental experience.

Recently, I was curious about what was inside my son's school box, so I asked him to open it. I expected to discover the usual collection of school belongings. Apart from books, there was only one jumper. I immediately started asking questions. Where were the blankets? Where were the bedsheets? And, for heaven's sake, where was the mattress?

The answer was delivered with remarkable composure: he had not seen any need to carry those things home. He was, was astonished that I was conducting an investigation into an old mattress. Apparently, my concern was evidence of what he confidently diagnosed as a poverty mentality.

I was left wondering whether the definition of parental wisdom had changed overnight. A father asking about a mattress is now suffering from poverty mentality, while a son who cannot account for his school belongings is apparently exercising financial independence!

But I suspect many parents have even more expensive stories.

There are students who leave school without an iron box, padlocks, uniforms, books or other belongings that their parents purchased. When asked, they casually explain that they sold them. The obvious follow-up question is: What did you do with the money? Silence. Nothing to show for it. Not even a packet of sweets.

This is where the contrast between two kinds of children becomes particularly revealing.

There is the responsible child who returns home with everything accounted for. If a book is missing, there is an explanation. If a padlock was damaged, the parent is informed. If the school issued a mattress, the child understands that it belongs to somebody, even if that somebody happens to be the school. Such a child knows that receiving something does not automatically confer ownership.

Then there is the child who arrives home looking like a returning soldier from an unidentified battlefield. The uniform is missing, the iron box has disappeared, the padlocks have entered another economy, and the books have apparently developed legs. Yet the child has nothing to show for the money supposedly obtained from selling these belongings.

Worse still are those who receive pocket money or transport money and cannot resist the temptation to feed online betting platforms. Some boys return home having invested their parents' money in imaginary football victories. They have no shopping, no savings, no useful purchase and certainly no explanation that can survive five minutes of questioning.

The difference between these two children is not necessarily intelligence. It is an understanding of responsibility.

The village was not perfect, and we should not romanticise every aspect of our upbringing. Some old practices were oppressive, unfair and deserving of abandonment. But there was an understanding that freedom did not mean doing everything one could imagine doing.

Today, the boundaries appear to have become negotiable. Some young people speak to parents as though respect is an outdated subscription service. Others mistake parental restraint for ignorance and guidance for interference. They want the privileges of adulthood without accepting its obligations.

And perhaps parents must also look into the mirror. We have sometimes confused providing with parenting. We buy smartphones without teaching digital responsibility. We reward examination performance without sufficiently rewarding honesty, accountability and respect. We negotiate every disagreement until our children begin to believe that every instruction is optional. Some parents are so anxious to be their children's friends that they become reluctant to perform the less glamorous duty of being parents.

But should we bring back the cane?

The temptation is understandable. Watching some of these videos, one might imagine that the village blacksmith should reopen his workshop and begin manufacturing disciplinary equipment. Some parents are already wondering whether the children have become too comfortable to remember the meaning of correction.

Yet beating a child into silence is not the same as teaching a child to exercise judgement. Corporal punishment may produce temporary compliance, but it cannot independently manufacture conscience. What we need is consistent discipline, reasonable consequences, honest conversations and parents who are not afraid to say no.

If a child sells school property, there should be accountability. If a child destroys books, there should be an obligation to appreciate their value and, where appropriate, contribute towards replacing what has been destroyed. If a young person posts humiliating or inappropriate material, parents must explain the implications of digital footprints, privacy, consent and personal dignity. If betting consumes transport money, the issue must be confronted before it becomes a habit.

Most importantly, parents must stop outsourcing moral education to schools, churches, government and social media. A teacher can teach Mathematics, a pastor can preach morality, and a school can enforce regulations. But the first classroom of character remains the home.

And to the young people who have just completed KCSE, congratulations. You have crossed an important academic milestone. Celebrate. Dance. Laugh. Take photographs. Enjoy your freedom. But remember that the examination you have just completed is not the final examination of life.

Your parents may forgive a missing mattress, a misplaced padlock or even a poorly executed farewell ceremony for a textbook. What is harder to replace is trust. A parent can buy another iron box, another uniform and another set of books. But once honesty and confidence have been repeatedly sold off, the price of replacing them is considerably higher.

The Village Wisdom has a final observation. The most successful school leaver will not necessarily be the one with the loudest celebration, the most provocative video or the greatest number of online followers. It may be the quiet young person who returns home, places the school box before the parents and says, 'Here is everything you gave me. This is what happened to what is missing, and this is what I learnt.'

That child may never trend on TikTok. But somewhere, a father will sleep peacefully, a mother will walk through town without suspecting every whisper, and a family will know that its investment went beyond examination grades.

For, as the village knows, a child who can account for a mattress today may be trusted with a household tomorrow.

And perhaps that is the examination we should all be worried about: not whether our children have completed Form Four, but whether they have acquired enough wisdom to graduate into responsible human beings.

After all, completing school is an achievement. Completing one's moral education is a lifelong assignment.