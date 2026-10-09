Move from boardroom negotiations and offer agenda to Kenyans, Wanjigi urges Opposition

Safina Party leader Jimmy Wanjigi during an interview at Kwacha House, Nairobi, on September 2, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi has challenged Opposition leaders to move beyond boardroom negotiations and political bargaining in their quest to forge a formidable coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wanjigi says the focus should now shift from who gets what position to the bigger question of what the Opposition intends to offer Kenyans, arguing that the electorate is looking for a clear political agenda capable of addressing the country’s economic and social challenges.