Lusaka cautions Western leaders against early succession politics

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Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and Butere MP Tindi Mwale during a funds drive for Matungu Boda boda group empowerment program at Matungu on July 11,2026.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has cautioned Western Kenya leaders against allowing early succession politics to overshadow development as the emerging ODM-UDA partnership intensifies debate over the region’s demand for the Deputy President position in 2027.

Lusaka, President William Ruto’s Western Kenya re-election campaign coordinator, said leaders should use the broad-based government arrangement to push for development and better services instead of engaging in premature negotiations over political positions.

His remarks come days after ODM and UDA leaders met in Sirisia, Bungoma, where ODM renewed its demand that Ruto pick his running mate from the party, with Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya among those being pushed for the position.

Western Kenya leaders have also demanded that the region be considered for the Deputy President position if Ruto wins a second term. More than 20 leaders made the demand during a meeting in Kisumu earlier this month while pledging to campaign for his re-election.

“The people of Western Kenya are interested in development, better services and opportunities for their young people. They are not waking up every morning to debate who will be the President’s running mate in 2027,” Lusaka said.

He said ODM and UDA could cooperate on issues affecting residents while retaining their separate political identities, arguing that political alliances would continue to evolve but should not distract leaders from their responsibilities.

“Succession will come at the right time. For now, let us work, deliver development and strengthen the cooperation that brings leaders together. Politics should not make us forget why people elected us,” he said.

The comments come as ODM leaders in Bungoma step up mobilisation for Ruto’s re-election while pushing the party’s claim to the running mate position.

Speaking during Saturday’s ODM-UDA legislators’ meeting in Sirisia, ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said the party would continue demanding the Deputy President position and backed Oparanya for the role.

Omanyo urged ODM supporters to strengthen the party at the grassroots while supporting Ruto’s re-election, citing Level Six hospitals, the Social Health Authority, NYOTA youth programme, subsidised fertiliser and road infrastructure as benefits of the broad-based arrangement.

“Let's ensure ODM is strong in Bungoma by having leaders from ward level to parliamentary and support President Ruto’s re-election since through his leadership we can now see we have Level Six hospitals, SHA medical scheme, NYOTA programmes for youths, subsidised fertiliser, road infrastructure and stadiums,” she said.

Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa also backed Ruto’s re-election, while Sirisia MP John Waluke said leaders in the broad-based arrangement had agreed to support the President for a second term while seeking the Deputy President position for Western Kenya.

The push has, however, exposed differences over how the ODM-UDA partnership should operate at the grassroots.

Oparanya has rejected political zoning, saying ODM and UDA should retain their structures and compete in areas where they field candidates. Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has similarly opposed attempts to restrict parties from fielding candidates under the broad-based arrangement.

Lusaka said such differences should not prevent leaders from finding common ground on development.

“As Western Kenya, we must learn to look at the bigger picture. We can have different political parties and still agree on development, national unity and the interests of our people,” he said.