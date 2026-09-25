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Back from New York, Ruto takes development tour to the Coast

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 25, 2026
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President William Ruto.[File,Standard]

President William Ruto is set to begin his coastal region tour on Saturday, where he is expected to launch construction of the new refinery in Lamu.

According to a statement from State House, the President will also, among other major projects, issue close to 200,000 title deeds across the region.

“Importantly, the President will break ground for the $16 billion (Sh2 trillion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a project to be jointly undertaken by the Kenyan Government and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote,” the statement read.

The refinery, when complete, is expected to process crude from Lokichar, Turkana County, and supply refined petroleum products to markets across East and Central Africa.

According to the government, the refinery will enhance Kenya’s energy security by ensuring reliable supply of petroleum products while creating more than 500,000 jobs.

On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York, President William Ruto and CEO of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, held high-level talks which focused on infrastructure and energy investments.

Following the meeting, it was also announced that President Ruto will visit Nigeria to personally inspect the existing refinery in Lagos to model the upcoming Kenyan establishment.

President Ruto said Kenya was ready to move to the groundbreaking stage following the discussions with Dangote and AFC. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for September 30, 2026, in Lamu.

The tour, covering Taita-Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River, and Lamu counties, will provide the President with an opportunity to assess the progress of Government projects in the region.

During the working tour, President Ruto is also expected to commission completed development projects, inspect ongoing ones and launch new projects in the six counties.

In Taita-Taveta County on Saturday, the President is expected to issue 31,318 title deeds to residents of Mwatate and Voi constituencies.

On Monday, while in Kwale County, he will give out 94,175 title deeds to beneficiaries in Lunga Lunga, Msambweni and Kinango constituencies.

In Kilifi County, he is scheduled to issue 36,826 title deeds to residents of Kaloleni, Rabai, Ganze, Kilifi South and Malindi constituencies. Additionally, he will also provide 4,360 title deeds to beneficiaries in Mombasa County and 22,770 to be distributed in Lamu and Tana River counties.

This is even as the President is in New York, attending the 81st United Nations General Assembly; he left the country on Sunday, September 20,26.

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President William Ruto Coastal Tour East Africa Refinery
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