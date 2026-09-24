Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Malala revives Gachagua 'shares' talk, pushes Mt Kenya-Mulembe alliance

By Jacob Ochiro | Sep. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala and Rigathi Gachagua during the launch of the party in Nairobi. [File, Standard] 

Democracy for the Citizens DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala has reignited fresh debate around Government shareholding in the opposition outfit if they ascend to power in 2027.

Speaking on his podcast Bonga Na Cleo, Malala said that in the race to get the Presidential candidate and the running mate, there could be a proposition to have the Prime Minister position in the conversation.

Citing a scenario where Edwin Sifuna becomes flagbearer and Kalonzo Musyoka becomes running mate, Malala proposed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua become the Prime Minister, but with significant 'shares'.

"Because the youth and Gen Zs are behind Sifuna, if we can decide Sifuna becomes the President and Kalonzo deputy, then Rigathi becomes Prime Minister with Executive powers. But you must give him his shares," he said.

The shares narrative was one of the grounds for impeaching Gachagua in 2024.

As the opposition continues to grapple with the question of who will be their flagbearer, Malala has offered what he refers to as an uncomfortable truth to the principals.

"No one will become Kenya's President without working with Mt Kenya people. Politics is about numbers," said Malala on Tuesday.

According to Malala, the combined total number of registered voters from the other four regions in the top five cannot match the figure of the Mt. Kenya region.

"Right now, Mt.Kenya has 8.2 million votes, followed by Western with 2.9 million votes, then Rift Valley with 2.7 million votes, Nyanza with 2.5 million and Ukambani with 2.3 million. Even if you add them, it does not get to 8.2 million," said Malala.

He further insisted that for any serious Presidential candidate to achieve the 50 per cent plus one threshold set out in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, they must have the backing of the vote-rich region.

"If you take Mt Kenya plus Mulembe, it's a straight win. That is why I'm pushing every time that once the Mountain and Mulembe nation, number one and two, unite, it's over," he added.

To further pile pressure on the opposition principals to pick the top two candidates from the above-mentioned two regions, Malala has vowed to form a movement which he has called 'MM', standing for 'Mlima and Mulembe'.

"If you add 8.2 plus 2.9, that is 70 per cent plus one, that is why Ruto doesn't want Sifuna to get a party," he said.

In a past engagement in the United States, Gachagua stated that he was ready to deputise Sifuna if he was selected to fly the opposition ticket.

Malala said that the opposition is expected to sign a personal pledge on Thursday, vowing not to leave if they are not picked as flagbearer.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cleophas Malala Mt Kenya Mulembe Alliance Opposition Politics Elections 2027
.

Latest Stories

Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Ukrainian kills priest, wounds four at Polish abbey
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Uganda key witness says Kenya Police planted two guns in Besigye's hotel room
Crime and Justice
By Dickens Okello and Joris Fioriti
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved