Malala revives Gachagua 'shares' talk, pushes Mt Kenya-Mulembe alliance

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DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala and Rigathi Gachagua during the launch of the party in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala has reignited fresh debate around Government shareholding in the opposition outfit if they ascend to power in 2027.

Speaking on his podcast Bonga Na Cleo, Malala said that in the race to get the Presidential candidate and the running mate, there could be a proposition to have the Prime Minister position in the conversation.

Citing a scenario where Edwin Sifuna becomes flagbearer and Kalonzo Musyoka becomes running mate, Malala proposed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua become the Prime Minister, but with significant 'shares'.

"Because the youth and Gen Zs are behind Sifuna, if we can decide Sifuna becomes the President and Kalonzo deputy, then Rigathi becomes Prime Minister with Executive powers. But you must give him his shares," he said.

The shares narrative was one of the grounds for impeaching Gachagua in 2024.

As the opposition continues to grapple with the question of who will be their flagbearer, Malala has offered what he refers to as an uncomfortable truth to the principals.

"No one will become Kenya's President without working with Mt Kenya people. Politics is about numbers," said Malala on Tuesday.

According to Malala, the combined total number of registered voters from the other four regions in the top five cannot match the figure of the Mt. Kenya region.

"Right now, Mt.Kenya has 8.2 million votes, followed by Western with 2.9 million votes, then Rift Valley with 2.7 million votes, Nyanza with 2.5 million and Ukambani with 2.3 million. Even if you add them, it does not get to 8.2 million," said Malala.

He further insisted that for any serious Presidential candidate to achieve the 50 per cent plus one threshold set out in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, they must have the backing of the vote-rich region.

"If you take Mt Kenya plus Mulembe, it's a straight win. That is why I'm pushing every time that once the Mountain and Mulembe nation, number one and two, unite, it's over," he added.

To further pile pressure on the opposition principals to pick the top two candidates from the above-mentioned two regions, Malala has vowed to form a movement which he has called 'MM', standing for 'Mlima and Mulembe'.

"If you add 8.2 plus 2.9, that is 70 per cent plus one, that is why Ruto doesn't want Sifuna to get a party," he said.

In a past engagement in the United States, Gachagua stated that he was ready to deputise Sifuna if he was selected to fly the opposition ticket.

Malala said that the opposition is expected to sign a personal pledge on Thursday, vowing not to leave if they are not picked as flagbearer.