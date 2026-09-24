Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle

With 20 days left for political parties to submit their names and specimen signatures of their authorised persons to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has a tough balancing act between proceeding with legal battles over the choice of his political party and joining the already existing parties to beat the deadlines.
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