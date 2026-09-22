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MP Kihara dismisses Kindiki's coronation as Mt Kenya spokesperson

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 22, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the coronation at Kiringiti Stadium on September 19, 2026. [DPPS]

 Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has dismissed the coronation of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as the Mount Kenya spokesperson.

The outspoken MP said the Mt Kenya region’s spokesperson is former DP Rigathi Gachagua and any individual associating with President William Ruto stands no chance of representing central Kenya politics.

Addressing the Press in Naivasha during a funds drive in aid of the Catholic Church in Kinungi town, Kihara accused President Ruto of sponsoring multiple political parties to divide the Mt Kenya votes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She claimed that the move comes after the failed attempt by Prof Kindiki and Public Service Cabinet Secretary to sow discord and divide the region into Mt Kenya West and East.

“President Ruto is determined to cause discord within the mountain voting bloc and wreck divisions within the united opposition but we have learned of his ill motives”, said the MP.

Kihara, who is the DCP Patron for Nakuru County accused Ruto of riding on the Mt Kenya vote-rich bloc to seek the presidency, only to abandon promises made to the people.

She accused the president of allegedly ordering the shooting of protesting Gen Zs, saying the government is yet to address extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances that affected tens of families.

Kihara noted that tens of parents were undergoing a hard time over lack of school fees due to the harsh economic hardships in the country as a result of government policies.

The MP rallied support for the one-term movement, saying it was on course to remove the Kenya Kwanza administration from power and offer a new economic lifeline for Kenyans.

Speaking at the same event, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja accused Governor Susan Kihika of allegedly misusing billions of county funds.

Karanja fingered Kihika over the utilisation of over Sh26 billion in annual allocation, following reports of alleged failed development projects across various sectors including health and education.

“Through the Senate, I have advocated for prudent use of the county allocation of revenue budgets and we have found flows that have led to the arrest of 14 county officials by EACC over corruption allegations,” said Karanja, adding that, “the investigating agencies must go for the large fish.”

Karanja who serves as the Senate Deputy Majority Leader called on leaders to exercise caution and preach peaceful campaigns, saying this would guarantee the coexistence of communities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara Kithure Kindiki Coronation Mt Kenya Politics 2027 General Elections
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