Kindiki warns politicians against using goons to fight rivals

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in a past event. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned politicians against using youth to fight their political battles.

Kindiki said the government will deal firmly with leaders who incite violence as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

He noted that political competition should be a contest of ideas, policies and development plans rather than hatred, intimidation and violence.

“Political competition is not war. Political competition is a contest of ideas, plans, manifesto, who has the best?” Kindiki said.

He was speaking at Kapsamoo in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, during an interdenominational church service and a fundraising drive to support infrastructure development for 22 churches.

Kindiki said politicians who present convincing ideas should be given an opportunity to lead, while those who fail to win voters should accept defeat and wait for another election.

“The one with the best gets the chance to lead. One who is not impressive waits for another day,” he said.

The Deputy President cautioned political leaders against rhetoric and actions that could inflame tensions and undermine the country’s peace as political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Do not bring hatred. All leaders should not engage in competition that brings chaos and violence,” Kindiki said.

He warned that the government would not allow individuals to disrupt peace, particularly through organised groups of young people deployed to attack political opponents.

“Those who want to disrupt the peace in the country, we will not allow them,” he said.

Kindiki said that authorities would pursue politicians who incite youth to engage in violence, regardless of their political affiliations.

“And I agree with Interior CS Murkomen when he said the same way we have dealt with cattle rustlers, we will deal with politicians who are inciting youth to attack each other,” Kindiki said.

“Your days are numbered, political leaders inciting youth to fight political battles. We will not allow.”

Kindiki said Kenya could not afford to become a country where political disagreements are settled through violence, intimidation or organised gangs.

He challenged Murkomen to act against individuals involved in political violence irrespective of whether they support the government or the Opposition.

“Murkomen, you are up to the task. Deal with them. We cannot let our nation be a country of goons. It is very easy to rid the country of goons. Arrest all goons, those in government and those in Opposition,” Kindiki said.

///////////////////////////////////////////////

Murkomen tells Opposition to leave IEBC alone and sell policies ahead of 2027

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Opposition leaders to stop interfering with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Instead Murkomen urged those vying for political seats to focus on presenting policies and manifestos to Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Murkomen said political actors should respect the electoral body's independence and allow it to discharge its constitutional mandate without interference.

“You see someone talking about the IEBC. He wants to be the contractor, candidate, and referee at the same time,” Murkomen said.

Speaking at Kapsamoo in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, during an interdenominational church service and a fundraising drive to support infrastructure development for 22 churches.

The CS challenged Opposition leaders, particularly young politicians seeking to challenge President William Ruto, to develop clear policies and a manifesto capable of convincing voters.

“I’m surprised to see young people of my age campaigning and saying that a manifesto is not important,” he said.

“There has never been an Opposition that is as poor in ideas and policies as what we have right now.”

Murkomen also defended the Kenya Kwanza administration's development record, arguing that President Ruto's performance compares favourably with previous governments.

“They want to challenge President Ruto, whose track record is second to none,” he said.

His remarks come as political parties and leaders intensify preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the independence and preparedness of the IEBC becoming a key issue in political debate.

Opposition leaders have raised concerns about preparations for the elections and called for safeguards to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Murkomen, however, maintained that politicians should seek votes by selling their policies rather than attempting to influence the electoral management body.