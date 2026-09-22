How my great grandmother's tragic story drove me into politics

Freedom fighter Achieng Oneko. [File, Standard]

In his Biography "The Price of Freedom," by Barrack Muluka, freedom fighter Achieng Oneko narrates how the kidnapping of his great-grandmother Muche Nyauchi, in Lake Victoria by pirates became a turning point for his family.

My great grandfather Osewe was one of Ochar’s children who settled in what is today known as the Land of Ochar Raduodi. Osewe married Atieno and Okaya Nyoyugi. Atieno Nyar Kawabwai was Osewe’s mother. Osewe also married Abonyo Nyowila, Nyamdwaji, and Muche Nyajemo, making him husband of four wives in our traditionally polygamous Luo community. Muche Nyajemo had two children, Robi and Nyauchi, my grandfather. It was Muche’s tragic story that drove me into politics in later years.